The Reason Joe & Melissa Gorga Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding: Report

Just a day before Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas got married, it was widely reported that her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga would not be attending the wedding.

“They were invited,” a source told Page Six. “There was a very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week,” the source added. And so, the wedding came and went and there was no sign of Joe and Melissa. Instead, the two went to their Jersey Shore house and spent time with Melissa’s family.

Joe appeared to throw shade at Teresa on social media when he shared a photo of a night with his wife’s family on his Instagram Story and captioned it, “blood doesn’t make you family.”

Although the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” has already filmed its final episode, the reunion — which is sure to be dramatic as ever — has yet to film. There’s no question that Teresa and Melissa will be talking about what went down that caused Melissa and Joe to skip the wedding, but while fans wait for that, People magazine has published some additional scoop.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Was ‘Unforgivable Betrayal’ That May Have Severed the Relationship for Good

There are all kinds of rumors all over social media about what happened between Teresa and her family that ultimately caused a rift that very well may end their relationship for good. However, one thing seems clear — something was said that didn’t sit well with Joe and Melissa.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable. They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs,” a source told People. If you have watched RHONJ from its inception, you know that there have been some major fights between the Giudices and the Gorgas but they always tried to work things out. This time, it sounds like Joe and Melissa are completely done.

“It’s telling that Teresa didn’t have one relative at her wedding, but that’s the choice Teresa made,” the source added. The source pointed out that Teresa’s other family members — like her cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri — also weren’t in attendance.

The Explosive Fight Will Be Featured on RHONJ

The finale of RHONJ took place at Dolores Catania’s boyfriend’s house with a 20s themed bash that was filmed days before Teresa and Luis’ wedding. Bravo cameras were rolling when things played out, so fans will get to see exactly what happened that caused this explosive fight between Teresa and her only brother.

“Viewers will see, but after the continued attacks, it’s clear the healthiest thing for Joe and Melissa to do is walk away. They just want to find peace, especially for their three children,” another source told People.

“Melissa and Joe’s efforts to make family a priority with Teresa are exhausted. Sometimes removing the toxic energy from your life is the only way forward,” the source added.

Of course, this does beg the question whether or not Joe and Melissa will walk away from the show — something that Joe has threatened to do in the past — but only time will tell what will transpire in the coming weeks.

