Joe Gorga Dragged After Controversial Video Surfaces

Joe Gorga is being dragged on social media after a controversial video of him was shared by TMZ. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star filmed himself evicting a tenant who “didn’t pay rent.”

The video was recorded about a month after Gorga filmed himself going off on a tenant for not paying rent.

“This is what happens when you don’t pay your rent,” Gorga said in the video, keeping his phone focused on a sheriff who was with him. “You get locked out,” he added, saying that he wasn’t going to show the tenant’s face. Gorga had a locksmith come to the apartment to change the locks and he took the new keys.

“Now you gotta leave and your stuff is all stuck in the apartment,” Gorga said. He later turned the camera around so that he could be on the screen. “That’s how it goes,” he said, smiling while holding up the new keys. Gorga said that the tenant didn’t pay rent for four years. His attorney told TMZ that the tenant has not paid rent since October 2018 and “still owes Joe…nearly $50K.”

Gorga Was Criticized for Recording the Video

Shortly after TMZ shared the video online, fans took to Reddit to criticize Gorga for filming the business he needed to take care of. Most people agreed that Gorga had every right to evict his tenant, especially after not being paid for four years, but several “Real Housewives” fans didn’t agree with Gorga filming the ordeal.

“This guy deserves to be evicted 100%, but the social media gloating about it just makes Joe look even smaller than we know he is ;) Joe has the power to give the guy a bad reference to any future landlords, and I understand why he would do that…but publicizing it for the whole world? For what reason? To pump Joe’s ego? Major cringe,” read one comment.

“He’s so gross for doing this. Sure, evict the guy for not paying rent but what the f*** with recording it and being so giddy about it?” someone else asked.

“Ew deserved or not, what an embarrassing power trip. Look how much he was relishing in it,” a third person added.

“What Joe is doing is correct (I’m assuming by US laws?) if you don’t pay rent you get into trouble, fair, enough, a rule is a rule but what isn’t very nice and makes him look like a prick is that he’s filming it and taunting these people,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, there were some people who thought that Gorga’s decision to film the eviction process was warranted since the tenant previously filmed when Gorga was going off on him.

Gorga Defended Himself in a Video Shared to His Instagram Account

Gorga further explained the situation in a video he shared to his Instagram account. He said that he knew the tenant and had helped him out by getting him into the apartment. “And he screwed me,” Gorga said.

“Four years later, because of Covid and all this nonsense, I got him out. I don’t like to kick people out, no. I don’t even get involved in my tenants. I don’t know who owes money, who doesn’t owe money,” he said.

Gorga said that he has “a heart of gold” for letting his tenant stay in the apartment for four years without paying rent. He went on to say that he wanted this story to get out because he wants to raise awareness for the landlords who actually can’t afford to have this happen to them.

The comments on Gorga’s Instagram explanation were far more positive than the ones that appeared on the aforementioned Reddit thread.

“Ok… this was helpful explaining. You didn’t have to but I’m glad you did. I’m always rooting for you Joe… you seem like a really good man,” one person wrote.

“Good for you Joe! My dad has tenants too and he’s the very same person that wouldn’t be able to afford 4 years of no rent. The fact that renters have more rights than homeowners its unreal and needs to change,” someone else added.

