Bravo Star Thinks Joe Gorga Throwing Teresa Giudice’s Card in the Fire Was ‘Funny’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is sharing her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Joe Gorga’s behavior.

While recording the June 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge gave her opinion on Joe Gorga’s decision to throw a card from his estranged sister, Teresa Giudice in a fire, during RHONJ season 14, episode 7.

“I thought it was funny. I think it was great TV. Joe knows how to make amazing TV,” said Judge.

The RHOC personality explained that she did not believe Giudice had genuine intentions when she asked Rachel Fuda and John Fuda to pass along the card and a bottle of alcohol to her estranged brother and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

“I probably would have done the same thing after everything they’ve gone through. You know why that bottle was brought. Not because Teresa cares or anything,” said Judge. “Or [her husband] Louie [Ruelas] is like, ‘Oh God. I want to send him something because I care about him.’ Because every chance he gets he wants to talk [expletive] about Joe. But they did it because they wanted everyone to talk about them. And that’s what happened.”

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About Joe Gorga Discarding Her Card

In RHONJ season 14, episode 7, Joe Gorga shared he was unhappy with Giudice’s card because he has been constantly disappointed with his estranged sister’s behavior. He stated that he has “opened [his] heart to [Ruelas].”

Joe Gorga also claimed that he “forgave” his sister and her husband after they “screwed” him. In addition, he alleged that Ruelas “hire[d] investigators to follow [him] to make [him] look like a bad guy to the press and to the world.” As fans are aware, Ruelas has denied claims that he hired a private investigator to look into any of the RHONJ cast.

“Then you want to come and throw me a card. After you tell me you never want to see me again?” continued the father of three.

During a confessional interview, he stated that if his sister wanted to reconnect, she should have seen him in person.

Giudice explained her reasoning for giving Joe Gorga a card in RHONJ season 14, episode 8. She shared that the card “was just a gesture.” In addition, she stated that Ruelas had written it.

“The only thing that was in the card was ‘Congratulations on your new home. Love, Louie and Teresa,’” stated Giudice.

She also said she was not surprised to hear that her brother burned it.

“My brother is very petty,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Discussed Their Falling Out

Giudice spoke about ceasing contact with the Gorgas during a May 2024 appearance on “The Talk.” She stated that she decided to stop speaking to her brother and his wife because they opted to not attend her August 2022 wedding.

“I kept my mouth shut a lot to keep the peace while my parents were alive. And after what they did after my wedding, they tried to make my wedding all about them, that was the last straw,” said Giudice.

Melissa Gorga also shared that she does not intend on mending her relationship with Giudice in a May 2024 Extra TV interview.

“She has never been happy for us or our marriage,” said Melissa Gorga.