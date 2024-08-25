RHONJ’s Joe Gorga Includes Teresa Giudice Jokes in His Comedy Show

Joe Gorga cracked jokes about his fractured relationship with his sister Teresa Giudice.

In August 2024, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband took the stage for his comedy show, “An Evening of Comedy Starring Joe Gorga.” The event was held at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Gorga used the opportunity to dish a dig or two at his big sister days before his wife Melissa Gorga confirmed she would never work with her estranged sister-in-law again.

Joe Gorga Incorporated Famous RHONJ Moments Into His Comedy Act

Gorga’s latest standup comedy show featured appearances by several other RHONJ stars, including Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and several of the other husbands such as Frank Cayania and Joe Benigno.

In a video from the comedy act obtained by The Daily Mail.com, Gorga poked fun at his long estrangement from his sister. At one point, he referenced the famous sprinkle cookies incident when Giudice became upset that Melissa Gorga brought store-bought sprinkle cookies to her house for Christmas instead of her favorite, pignolis.

In the comedy video, Gorga joked about his sister doing the eulogy at his funeral as she’s his “only family” left. “Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who’s the best housewife of them all?” he said in a mocking tone as he pretended to be Giudice. He added, “And [Teresa] says, ‘That [expletive] killed my brother! I should’ve known when she brought me sprinkle cookies instead of pignoli cookies!’”

Gorga also mocked Giudice’s husband Louie Ruelas’ confession that he wore her late father’s pajamas to make her daughters feel “safe.”

“I go into the other room and they’re like, ‘You have to talk to Louie.’ I’m like, ‘Louie? Oh [expletive]!” Gorga told the Harrah’s audience. “I sit down and I had this talk with Louie, and he looks at me and he goes, ‘I wear your father’s pajamas!’”

Several RHONJ Househusbands then came from backstage wearing pajamas to show their support for Gorga. “Joey, we just wanted you to feel a little bit better. So we came out wearing your dad’s PJs,” said pal Joe Benigno.

Joe & Melissa Gorga Likely Won’t Work With Teresa Giudice Ever Again

During a disastrous RHONJ season 14 finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse, Giudice and Melissa traded insults and snarky poses with their heads cocked and hands on their hips. The DailyMail.com noted that Melissa was asked to recreate the pose during a fan Q&A at Harrah’s, but it’s unclear if she obliged.

The comedy night came a few days before Melissa Gorga told the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast that she would not want to return to RHONJ next season if Giudice is there.

“I am prepared for anything at this point, obviously,” she told host Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra judge amid buzz of a cast shakeup for season 15. “I think I would realize that [Giudice] and I are two extremely different characters, so to speak, on the show, right? So, if Bravo decides to go that darker, whatever it is, route, then I need to say that is not a show that I want to be on anyway, which it truly isn’t. I do want to be on the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey.’ I don’t want to be on that toxic [expletive’].”

Joe Gorga previously said he and his wife had been “amazing employees” for Bravo over the past 14 years. “We kept it clean, we kept it classy, we kept it right,” he said on the “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast in July. “We’re sitting here right now, and our heads are high. We’re clean, we’re nice, and we got nothing to worry about because we did everything right. And respected the network, we respected our fans, we respected everybody.”

