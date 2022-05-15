Fans Think Joe Gorga Shaded Teresa Giudice With Recent Comments

Things got tense between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga during “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion and fans think that Gorga just threw some shade toward Giudice in a recent Instagram post.

On May 14, Gorga posted a photo of himself with the caption, “Watch out for those snakes.” The image included the text quote, “Snakes don’t hiss anymore. They call you baby, bro, honey or friend.” Here is the post:

As viewers will remember, the first part of the RHONJ season 12 reunion saw Gorga storming off the stage and announcing that he was quitting the Bravo show. He accused Giudice of constantly putting him down after his sister said she felt he was “too involved” in the Housewives’ drama and called him a “b**** boy.”

When Gorga stormed off, he called back at Giudice to “be a sister once in a while.” Part two continued with Giudice heading backstage to speak with her brother but saw the two yelling at each other once more. After Gorga shared the quote on Instagram, fans flooded the post with comments about Giudice.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Responded to Gorga’s Comments & Said He Was Firing Shots at His Sister

It was clear that fans thought Gorga’s post was aimed at Giudice as many people commented that they felt she was also a snake. Other fans criticized Gorga for apparently putting his sister on blast on social media. Several people finished Gorga’s quote about snakes calling people “baby, bro, honey or friend” by adding “or brother.”

One person said, “or baby brother.” Another wrote, “Or b**** boy.” Someone else commented, “In your case she calls you brother.” One comment said, “Soooo true :( ur sister is the snake.” One reply stated, “And they are named Teresa.” Yet another person wrote, “Like ur sister? Yup.” One commenter stated, “So true! Her name is Teresa.”

Many people assumed that the comment was about Giudice and told Gorga he shouldn’t be firing shots at a family member on social media. “What you need to do is stop with the comments regardless you guys are family, you and her will regret all that has been said please stop,” one person wrote. Another said, “Oh s*** shots.” One comment stated, “Keep your issued to yourself. Your parents would want it that way.”

One person wrote, “None of you are perfect remember that, and what you just posted doesn’t help.” Someone agreed, “U know in family we all have issues. But if we want it fixed we stay away and dint post it on social media or a TV show.. we all have family drama.. no family is perfect.. if every family was perfect we wouldn’t learn from our mistakes..”

Giudice Apologized to Gorga on Social Media After the 1st Part of the RHONJ Reunion

After the first part of the RHONJ reunion aired, Giudice commented on one of her brother’s posts and apologized for her behavior during the taping. “I am so sorry did not mean that at all there was so much going on during the taping that I lost myself. Love you tons XOXO,” the RHONJ star wrote.

However, it’s unclear where the two siblings stand now as Gorga’s wife Melissa Gorga told TMZ before the reunion that while the two women are on “good terms” because they’re family, she hasn’t seen Giudice since the reunion was taped. The publication asked if they’d met up off-camera and Melissa Gorga replied, “No, we don’t meet up off-camera.”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother