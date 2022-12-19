RHONJ Husbands Shade Teresa Giudice With Christmas Story

Several husbands from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” got together for some holiday cheer—and to swap embarrassing stories.

In a video shared by BravoTV.com, Frank Catania, Joe Gorga, and Joe Benigno sat under a buffalo plaid blanket in front of a faux fireplace to share not-so-heartwarming Christmas stories.

And while the female cast members were nowhere in sight, their ears must have been burning as talk turned to embarrassing gifts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frank Catania’s Tale About a Risqué Gift Turned Into a Diss Toward Teresa Giudice

In one clip posted by Bravo, Dolores Catania’s ex-husband, Frank, revealed a family tradition that’s been in place ever since his mom passed away. To keep the family together, the Catanias all go into the city to see a play during the holiday season.

In the video, Catania revealed that on the way home from the city one year, he had his nephew Benny, son Frankie, and daughter Gabrielle in the car with him as they traveled down Route 17, when he spotted a store.

“They had one of those Triple X stores,” Catania said, before revealing that he went into an adult store and bought his sister a vibrator – as her teen son watched.

“That’s demented!” Benigno replied. “Do you still pay for his therapy? Damaged now!”

Catania revealed that what he didn’t expect was that his sister’s in-laws would be there when she opened her bright purple her sex toy on Christmas day. Catania then threw a dig at Gorga, saying that he’s “jealous” because even after the vibrator story he still talks to his sister. RHONJ fans know that Gorga and his older sister, Teresa Giudice, have been in a long-standing feud and are now estranged after filming the 13th season of the Bravo reality show.

“You know what, you have a great relationship with your sister, you do,” Gorga said as he offered Catania a toast. “You know why, because you bought her a vibrator. I never bought my sister a vibrator.”

Catania then threw a diss at Giudice, who in 2015 served an 11-month prison sentence for fraud charges, per Distractify.

“The best gift I ever got my sister was a cake with a file in it,” Catania then cracked to Gorga.

According to Smithsonian magazine, giving an inmate a cake with a file in it is a longtime prison escape joke. And based on Gorga’s response to Catania’s crack, he thought the shady reference to Giudice’s prison past was pretty funny.

Joe Benigno Revealed Margaret Josephs Hated a Gift He Bought Her

Catania wasn’t the only Househusband to share a cringey gift story. In another clip, Joe Benigno dished on the worst gift he ever got for his wife, Margaret Josephs.

“Margaret is really hard to buy for. She’s impossible, because everything she wants, she sees it, she buys it,” he said.

Benigno added that he tried to think of something unique and saw an ad for an oil painter who would do a portrait of his wife. “The artist managed to get Margaret’s face perfect,” he said, noting that the portrait was of his wife getting out of a convertible.

But Benigno revealed that after she opened it, Josephs made a face and said, “Who got this?”

Josephs’ negative reaction was probably because the portrait featured a peek up her dress. “She was horrified,” Benigno said.

Gorga cracked that the painting looked like something from the Sharon Stone movie “Basic Instinct.” The controversial scene in which Stone crosses her legs and flashes a group of men is the most-paused scene in movie history, per DailyMotion.

“Just throw that right in the garbage,” Gorga said of the NSFW pic that showed a leggy Josephs in thigh-high stockings. “Who buys their wife….You think they want a picture?”

READ NEXT: RHONY Alum Drops Details on Spinoff Show