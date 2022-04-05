Joe Gorga Reveals How Melissa Really Felt About Not Being Included in Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Joe Gorga has revealed how he feels about his sister’s decision to not include his wife in her wedding — and he revealed that his wife was more upset about it than she led on.

Teresa Giudice is getting ready to walk down the aisle for a second time, and will marry her fiance, Luis Ruelas, over the summer. On the March 15, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice revealed that she’s having eight bridesmaids, and that Melissa won’t be one of them.

Melissa responded in an episode of her “On Display” podcast, and she didn’t seem overly bothered by her sister-in-law’s decision.

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with, I’m fine with. I understand. To each their own,” Melissa said on the March 17, 2022, podcast episode.

“I guess my big question is, you know, are her new sister-in-laws in the wedding? Is it like a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters, her four beautiful daughters, and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, then I think that makes perfect sense,” she explained, adding, “whatever she decides, it’s her wedding and I will be fine with it.”

And while Melissa seems cool with whatever Giudice wants to do, Joe isn’t so cool with how things are playing out.

Joe Said He Would Have Asked His Brother-in-Law to Be in His Wedding to ‘Keep the Peace’

On the March 23, 2022, episode of the “Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister” podcast, Joe shared his feelings on his sister’s wedding party.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Joe said to Pfeister when discussing how his family dynamic has played out over the last several seasons.

“See, if that was me. My sister, she was completely wrong. One hundred percent. Because if that was me and I’m getting married? My brother-in-law would have been in it no matter what. Even if I didn’t like the guy. Let’s just say I didn’t get along with him, I don’t see him as much. He’s in it because it’s respect, you know, and I don’t want any problems,” Joe continued.

“I don’t want to fight. There’s no reason to argue, so you’re in it. Let’s just keep the peace and keep it happy, right?” Joe added.

He went on to say that he always invites the family on both sides, even if it’s just for dinner.

Joe Revealed That Melissa Was ‘Upset’ to Learn She Wouldn’t Be in Giudice’s Wedding

Joe told Pfeister that he was totally taken aback by his sister’s decision to not include Melissa in the wedding.

“We were like, ‘oh my God.’ You know, it’s shocking. It really was. And I just sat — and I don’t provoke anything — I just sit there. We were actually on the couch, we were just watching it. It was late, late night. And Melissa was on the other couch and I was on one couch… I just sat there, and just listened. But Melissa got a little upset, between me and you,” Joe said.

He explained that it wasn’t that Melissa wanted to be a bridesmaid, but it was more like “here we go again.” Joe implied that it hurts because they’ve been trying to mend fences and this is sort of like a setback.

