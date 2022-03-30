Joe Gorga Unloads on Former RHONJ Stars & Explains Falling Out

Joe Gorga is not holding back when it comes to talking about his former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” costars and family members.

During a March 23 episode of the Side Piece with Melissa Pfesister podcast, Gorga slammed his brother-in-law, Rich Wakile, and explained that he was a factor in his falling out with his cousin, Rosie Pierri. Gorga’s family members were a part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during seasons 3-6. However, the Gorgas later had a falling out with the Wakiles and Pierri, and currently, they are not on speaking terms with each other.

“We’ve had issues with them, they’re just honestly… insecure people,” Gorga admitted during the podcast episode about the Wakiles. “One time they got fired off the show, we brought them back on the show. We fought with the main bosses, we said, ‘We need them back on the show, bring them back on the show.’ We saved them one year, then they got fired again, we couldn’t have saved them… they got mad at us.”

Later on in the episode, Gorga spoke about his cousin Pierri, calling her “awesome,” especially when they were growing up. However, Gorga noted that she “changed” while on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and gave some more context about their fallout.

“But then she changed,” Gorga said. “She got on the show with Richie… that changed her. Richie held on to Rosie, that was the golden egg to stay on the show. He would say, ‘If you want Rosie, she’s coming with us. If you don’t sign us, you’re losing Rosie.'”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Wakile’s Wife, Kathy, Said That She’s ‘Open’ to Repairing the Relationship With Her Family

During a November 2021 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, Wakile’s wife, Kathy Wakile, admitted that she was “open” to reconciling with her family.

“I don’t live in that place of regret because we learned from our lessons that happened,” Wakile said during the episode. “Hard times, good times, we learn to take the lesson and move forward, and you progress. Who knows if those relationships would still be intact, you don’t know, because even with families that are not on TV, you go through those ebbs and flows.”

Wakile added, “My door is always open, you know, I never closed doors, but, who knows. I hope that everybody’s doing well. You only wish the best for people.”

Wakile Is Focusing on Other Endeavors

Even though Gorga claims the Wakiles got fired from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” it doesn’t seem like Kathy Wakile is interested in returning to the franchise anytime soon and is more focused on her cooking career.

“Right now, honestly, I have really found what I love to do, and I’m really having a great time doing it,” Wakile said during an interview with HollywodLife in 2019. “It’s really my passion. Housewives was fun, and from that I got a lot of attention for my cooking and being in the kitchen. I’ve used that and I’ve gotten opportunities from that, so that’s keeping me really busy. There’s no drama in the kitchen. No drama whatsoever, so I’m happy.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Stars React to Will Smith Oscars Slap