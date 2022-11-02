Joe Gorga Admits He Regrets not Going to His Sister’s Wedding

Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa did not attend Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding in August 2022. The couple made the decision to skip the event after a fight broke out at the taping of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale.

In the weeks since, both Joe and Giudice have spoken out about the Gorgas decision to not attend the wedding. And while it seems both have made some kind of peace with things, there are still some pretty heavy feelings surrounding the whole thing.

“It’s not good. It’s really not,” Joe told Access Hollywood on October 14, 2022. “I feel like I went back to when we first got on the show, and you feel tension. I don’t wanna feel the tension like that at 48 years old. I just wanna be happy. But unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way,” he added.

The more time that passes, it seems that Joe is regretting his decision to miss his sister’s wedding.

Joe Said That the Decision to Skip His Sister’s Wedding ‘Wasn’t Easy’

Just ahead of BravoCon 2022, Joe made a television appearance in which he talked about missing the wedding, and he admitted that it was “devastating” for him.

“What happened? That’s a big event in somebody’s life. That’s your sister. You know?” Joe was asked on Fox5’s “Good Morning New York.”

“I know. It’s very complicated. We live a crazy life. I adore her. I love her. I am so happy that she met a man that she loves and she’s getting married. I can’t really talk about why because it’s been filmed on Bravo but you are going to see it,” Gorga responded.

“So you didn’t go?” the anchor asked.

“It hurt. It was devastating. It wasn’t easy for me,” Gorga continued, sounding regretful.

This isn’t the first time that Joe has expressed sadness over not attending his sister’s wedding, either.

“Listen, everybody knows we didn’t go to the wedding. There’s a lot of things that came out on the show,” he told Extra. “I really can’t discuss too many things. I’m not happy about it. I’m not proud of it, and you know I love her, she’s my sister. I always love her. Do I wish I went to the wedding? Of course. You know, I want it to be normal… I want to be happy,” he added.

Giudice Admits Not Having Her Brother at Her Wedding Was ‘Devastating’

Giudice was also at BravoCon 2022 and while she didn’t interact with her brother and sister-in-law, she was asked about their feud.

During a chat with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Giudice admitted that she wishes her brother was at her wedding.

“The only one thing was that I wished my brother was there because, he’s my only family member. That was devastating,” she told the outlet. When the co-hosts asked Giudice how she felt about her brother admitting that he regretted not going, Giudice said that was “very nice of him.”

She went on to say that her brother hasn’t called her since everything went down but wishes “him and his family the best.”

