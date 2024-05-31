Joe Gorga Shares the ‘Worst’ Part of Filming RHONJ Season 14

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga are opening up about filming the show’s 14th season, which premiered on May 5.

During the May 24 episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga,” the couple responded to a caller who inquired what was the “best and worst part of filming this season.” Joe Gorga stated that he enjoyed filming his birthday party and officiating Melissa Gorga’s cousin’s wedding.

Melissa Gorga also shared she appreciated that Bravo cameras captured her and her husband helping their daughter, Antonia Gorga, move into her college dorm at the University of Delaware during RHONJ season 14.

“The fact that I have that documented for me is huge. Because there would never be anyone just filming Joe and I drop our daughter off, right,” said the mother of three.

The couple also stated that their daughter’s college move-in day was the most difficult RHONJ season 14 moment for them.

“That was also the worst. Because it’s pretty sad,” said Joe Gorga.

Melissa Gorga agreed with her husband.

“Maybe we’ll go with that for our best and worst as well. Because it was a sad day. I couldn’t stop crying,” said Melissa Gorga.

The mother of three also mentioned dropping her daughter off at college during a May 2024 Extra TV interview, alongside her husband.

“I had multiple small cries,” said the “On Display” singer.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Had an Emotional Reaction to Her Daughter Going to College

Joe Gorga’s estranged sister, Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gabriella Giudice, also moved away to be a student at the University of Michigan in RHONJ season 14. While recording an August 2023 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Giudice shared that she felt emotional about having Gabriella move across state lines.

“I was crying a lot,” said Teresa Giudice.

She stated, however, that she was “so excited for her.”

“I’m really happy for her. Can’t wait to see what she does in her future. I’m going to live vicariously through her. I’m just so happy for her,” said the mother of four.

Teresa Giudice Stated That She Does Not Want to Mend Her Relationship With the Gorgas

During a May 2024 appearance on “The Talk,” Teresa Giudice discussed filming RHONJ season 14 with the Gorgas. She stated she has no interest in mending her relationship with the couple. The mother of four explained that she would not forgive the Gorgas for not attending her and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding.

In addition, Giudice stated that she believed her late parents, Giacinto Gorga and Antonia Gorga, agreed with her decision to cease communication with her brother.

“I get signs from my parents all the time that I’m on the right track. Because your family members should not hurt you,” said Giudice.

During her May 2024 interview with Extra TV, Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts about Giudice saying she received signs from her late parents. The mother of three described her estranged sister-in-law’s comments as “sick.”

“What I’m saying is you even want to take that away from [Joe]? Make him feel they’re not approving of his actions?” said the mother of three. “It’s a control aspect. And I don’t care what show you got on first. You’re not the controller of me, my husband or my family. So she can take the drama. You can be the queen of the show. But you’re not the queen of me, my life, my house or my family.”

Melissa Gorga also stated that she would not attempt to reconcile her relationship with Giudice.