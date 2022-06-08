Fans Scoff at Joe Guidice’s comment on Teresa Guidice’s Instagram

Fans were shocked to see Joe Guidice’s comment on his ex-wife “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Guidice’s Instagram.

On June 7, 2022, Teresa posted a photo celebrating her 50th birthday alongside her soon-to-be sisters-in-law. Verified

“Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile,” she wrote alongside a photo with her fiance’s sisters Dr. Veronica Ruelas (left) and Jennifer Ruelas (right).

Joe Guidice Made a Pass at His Ex-Wife’s Soon-to-Be Sister-in-Law in the Comments of Her Birthday Post

“Is the tall one married?” Joe wrote on his ex-wife’s Instagram post, speaking of Veronica.

The comment has over 1500 likes and more than 200 replies.

“Hahaha love it joe,” someone wrote.

“Juicy Joe shooting his shot,” another fan wrote.

“I love you Joe straight to the point,” a fan said.

“Oh ya you could be your ex wife’s brother inlaw and your children’s Uncle joe!” someone pointed out.

“Haha! That would be weird Joe,” a fan wrote. “Miss you and your shenanigans.Play on playaaaaa. Shoot your shot okkkkk ain’t nuttin with that.”

But not all comments were friendly.

“The world is aware of how poorly you treat women, little buddy,” someone said of his years on RHONJ.

“Seriously? Dude get a life,” a fan wrote.

“She doesn’t want you,” someone else said.

“I didn’t say she was an Angel but at least she didn’t get him put in jail lmao,” someone wrote about the legal issues which saw both Teresa and Joe sent to prison and ultimately had Joe deported from the United States.

Additionally, several fans commented on a Reddit thread with varying opinions on the matter.

“There she is, my b**** sister-in-law,” someone wrote, a play on a line that was featured on RHOBH.

“Joe is so messy lmao,” a fan wrote.

“I know he’s awful but I find him so entertaining,” someone else said.

“Joe drunk at his Nona’s on the Instagram, again,” someone wrote.

Joe Guidice Shared a Series of Photos and Videos With a Mystery Woman Who Turned out to Be His Sister

On June 2, 2022, Joe posted several photos and videos alongside a blonde woman. Fans assumed it was a new girlfriend and wrote several comments to celebrate the new relationship.

“She is hot!” someone wrote. “you deserve to be happy . Enjoy your life Joe we only got one..You have so much to be happy for a beautiful family beautiful girlfriend beautiful life.”

“Is this your new women joe ? I am so happy to see you so happy. She’s so naturally beautiful which is a nice change,” someone else asked.

“And you wanted to come back to America, why?? You Iive in Paradise Joe!!! And she’s cute,” a fan said.

“Beautiful… glad to see you happy! Congratulations,” another fan wrote.

“You look happier now, your ladies cute too. Very nice couple enjoy !!!” someone else said.

It wasn’t until later that Joe edited the caption to clarify she was not a love interest.

“Love my family,” he wrote with several heart emojis.

