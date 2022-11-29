Joe Gorga on Building New House With Wife: ‘The Arguing is Insane’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga appeared on a November 2022 episode of his wife’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” During the podcast episode, the father of three mentioned he, Melissa, and their children, Antonia, 17, Joey, 12, and Gino, 14, have moved into their new house. He explained that he and his wife co-designed the New Jersey property, which led to some heated conversations.

“It was a rollercoaster ride. It was tough. It’s not easy building a house with your wife. I mean I’ve built a lot of houses, a lot of buildings, it’s no problem, once you do it with your wife, it’s a problem, the arguing, the arguing is insane,” said Joe.

The RHONJ personality went on to say that Melissa “drove [him] crazy” during the building process as she changed her mind about different aspects of the new home.

“We had plans, she said change this, I would build it, rip it down, change this, move the door, move the door over, I wanted to rip my hair out,” said Joe.

Melissa Gorga Shared She Was Focused On Building Her Dream Home

While recording the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Melissa asserted she took over designing the house. She claimed that she “basically did everything but the ceilings.” She explained that she wanted “a white brick house” and Joe tried to convince her that cedar shake siding or stucco would be suitable. The Envy Boutique owner also compared their new home to their Montville, New Jersey mansion, which was sold in 2020.

“I said ‘no Joe my dream house is’ – my other house as you guys know is like the castle vibes like all of the old school now, a little bit older school, gorgeous, stunning, classic, you know, had the round cut-outs and all the different levels and everything, this I wanted simple, I wanted it to be very simplicity and elegant. I wanted linear lines and I wanted windows, I just wanted windows that were not gigantic, very symmetrical,” explained Melissa.

Melissa Gorga Shared Her Thoughts About Her Feud With Teresa Giudice

Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice married her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on August 6, 2022. Joe and Melissa were not guests at the wedding for undisclosed reasons. While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Melissa hinted that fans will get an explanation as to why they skipped the nuptials in RHONJ season 13. She shared that “it wasn’t just one event” that caused the couple to have a falling out with Giudice.

“I feel like everyone thinks that it was one big thing that caused us to say that we are not going to this wedding. I think it was a series of events, I think it was a long time coming, I think I knew certain things that I couldn’t say out loud and then at the finale came and they came out and then the energies rose and it would feel really silly to go from that then in 12 hours to be sitting in a pew, it just wouldn’t make any sense for us to even be there,” said the reality television personality.

The upcoming season of RHONJ will likely premiere in 2023.

