‘RHONJ’ Stars Joe & Melissa Gorga’s New Home Details Revealed

Building permits obtained by Heavy reveal the major plans “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga have for their new Franklin Lakes home. The couple has been working on building the new house in the Garden State for several months after purchasing and knocking down a $950,000 home last year.

Melissa and Joe Gorga have talked about the delays and permitting process that has slowed down their progress. The public documents obtained by Heavy detail what the Gorgas are planning for their new house and the steps they’ve taken so far. The Bravo TV stars’ new home is located about 20 minutes from where they lived before.

Melissa Gorga told BravoTV.com in early 2022, “We have just finished the foundation, we’re starting to frame the house. Because with COVID there are are just so many delays. It took us so long just to get the permits to frame. First of all, it’s costing us double the amount of money and it’s taking triple the amount of time to get the material. So, we’re probably building a house in the absolute worst time possible. But we’re doing it anyway.”

The Gorgas Are Spending Almost $300,000 on the Project & Their New House Will Have 7 Bedrooms

In October 2021, the Gorgas obtained a demolition permit to knock down the Franklin Lakes home. They bought the house on April 29, 2021, for $950,000 according to public records. The home they knocked down was a five-bedroom, six-bathroom colonial, according to a real estate listing. The property is 1.47 aces, the listing said. It cost them at least $7,500 to demolish the house, according to public records.

The Gorgas then had their plans for building their new house approved in November 2021, according to the permits obtained by Heavy. The new home will be 2 1/12 stories tall and more than 3,800 square feet. Their new home will have seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the building plans obtained by Heavy.

According to The New York Post, Melissa Gorga told Wendy Williams in February 2021, “The McMansions were so in for so long. Everybody wanted the large homes. Now, you couldn’t pay me to put me back in one of those monstrosities. I’m over it. I feel like I’ve been there, I’ve done that. … It’s going to be a beautiful home, we are designing it right now. I want it different, a little bit more modern. It doesn’t have to be as massive. But of course, Joe and I are building it, so it’s going to be great we are excited.”

Melissa Gorga Has Shared Photos & Videos From the Construction Project on Social Media

Melissa and Joe Gorga's Custom Built New Jersey Home | Open House TV We're touring the New Jersey home of Melissa and Joe Gorga from "Real Housewives of New Jersey". The European inspired design in Montville features exquisite custom details throughout. We’re talking dual marble stairways, custom tray ceilings, luxurious fireplace mantles and more. It’s a place the Gorga’s have called home for many years. Subscribe to Open… 2017-10-23T18:17:39Z

Melissa and Joe Gorga sold their house in Montville, New Jersey, which can be seen in the video above, for $2.5 million in December 2020, property records show. The Bravo TV reality stars bought the home in 2007 for $950,000, according to public records.

They moved out in January 2021, according to BravoTV.com, and have been renting a house while their new home is being built.

Public records show their construction project was briefly delayed in July 2022 when Franklin Lakes zoning officials warned them and their contractors that the “building sheet” was “rocked before framing, fire blocking and insulation inspections performed.” They were told to fix the violations before July 18 or face up to $2,000 per day in fines.

They were also threatened with fines in October 2021 when a building official said their architect hadn’t included all the necessary information in their permit application and work was being done on the property before final approval had been received, according to public records.

While living in the rental home, Melissa Gorga has been keeping “RHONJ” fans up-to-date on the latest construction progress. She has posted several photos and videos on Instagram to provide a peek at what they’ve been able to do so far.

On Instagram in July, Melissa Gorga wrote, “Missy G’s main house in progress🤩 I love house design👏🏼 I should paint the front door black?? Yes or No? @grandentrydoors #rhonj #housedesign.”

In January, Melissa Gorga posted a video of the progress on the home and wrote in the caption, “We working. Time for a change. LET’s do this! #homedesign #newconstruction #rhonj.”