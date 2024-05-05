RHONJ Star Wants to ‘Make Another Baby’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star John Fuda shared he would like to expand his family.

During an appearance on the May 1 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod,” podcast hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, John Fuda and his wife Rachel Fuda shared if their relationship has been negatively affected after they joined the show’s cast during its 13th season. John Fuda replied that he and his wife’s schedules have been impacted. He also shared that they have decided to go to France to reconnect.

“There’s not enough hours in a day. We’re just constantly exhausted, tired, pushing ourselves to the limit,” said the father of three. “And you know, we’re going to France in two days, just to spend time with each other. Hopefully, this gets a lot out of our system. I want to make another baby. I need another one part of the family.”

RHONJ Star Rachel Fuda & Her Husband Opened up About Their Marriage

During the May 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Rachel Fuda also shared what she most appreciates about being married to her husband.

“I think the best part of being married is you have a companion in everything that you do. The highs and lows,” said the 33-year-old.

She also stated that she believed she and her husband “are in the better place than [they have] ever been.”

“I think that reality TV can go one of two ways – it either rips families apart or you kind of realize what’s important and what matters. And I think that’s really the way that we went,” said Rachel Fuda.

John Fuda stated that he agreed with his wife’s assessment.

“You got to work together as a team. That’s the one thing we do a lot. You have to go back and just make sure you take each other’s feelings in consideration, at all times. And just work together as a team. But I think, so far, it’s been great between us,” said John Fuda.

Rachel Fuda Spoke About Adopting Her Stepson

Rachel Fuda was open about her desire to adopt her stepson, Jaiden, in RHONJ season 13. In a 2023 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” she stated she and her husband had difficulty contacting Jaiden’s birth mother to finalize the adoption. She said his birth mother did not respond when she was eventually served with legal papers.

“She had 30 days, she had to answer from the date she was served. And she never responded, which is so sad … It’s so sad. But I’m happy that we were able to move forward with it. And that I was able to adopt him,” said Rachel Fuda.

Rachel Fuda gave an update on her adoption of Jaiden in a March 2024 interview with Distractify. She noted that she officially adopted her son in November 2022.

“So it was a while ago, and we’re really excited about it,” said Rachel Fuda.

She also stated that her son did not “film as much with [them] this year.”

“He wasn’t really like around. But he’s a 17-year-old boy with his own stuff going on. You know, there’s the girl he’s interested in and his friends, and he plays three sports. So he’s a busy kid. But he loves the show. Loves it. He eats it up. He’s a little ham,” said Rachel Fuda.