John Mayer Threw Shade at a Real Housewife

Musician John Mayer dissed a “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star while helping to present Andy Cohen his Walk of Fame honor.

On Friday, February 4, 2021, Andy Cohen was presented with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Mayer was there to help present the star to Cohen and had a speech prepared.

Here’s what you need to know:

John Mayer Dissed RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow & Praised Heather Gay in His Speech to ‘Dear Friend’ Andy Cohen

While presenting Cohen’s star, Mayer used an example from an episode of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 2 to express the kind of friend that Cohen is.

“He’s … my friend, my dear friend. And there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on,” Mayer said of Cohen who was standing nearby. “For example, when Homeland Security shows up to the Beauty Lab and Laser parking lot and your friend’s life is suddenly in shambles, will you be a Heather Gay or a Lisa Barlow? Andy is forever a Heather Gay.”

Mayer was, of course, referencing the RHOSLC season 2 drama when the bus the ladies were taking on their trip was swarmed by police looking to arrest fellow cast member, Jen Shah.

The reaction to the news that Shah had been arrested off-camera hit the ladies differently. Gay has been a steadfast supporter of Shah and Barlow, on the other hand, got on the phone to call her (many) lawyers to make sure she would not be implicated.

Barlow recounted the moments on the bus to Heavy in December 2021.

“It was intense. I went through a myriad of emotions. I felt all of them. Sadness, sorrow, hurt, disappointment, and then around again,” Barlow told Heavy. “I asked if we could just go home several times because normally one would process everything in private. We didn’t have that luxury. I have been rooting for Jen so it was a lot to go through.”

Gay got wind of the compliment and left a note on Cohen’s Instagram writing, “Forever a @heathergay. So grateful to be Andy adjacent. CONGRATULATIONS.”

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars Lisa Rinna & Garcelle Beauvais Were by ‘Big Daddy’ Andy’s Side as He Received His Hollywood Star

On Friday, February 4, 2021, Lisa Rinna shared a series of photos from Cohen’s star ceremony and included a caption congratulating her boss and friend.

“Congrats Big Daddy on your Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame!!!” she wrote.

Fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais was also there. She shared several photos as well, with her own caption, “What a fantastic morning celebrating @bravoandy on his star on the walk of fame.”

Cohen also posted on Instagram writing, “I got a STAR!!! And I’m gonna be floating from today for a long time. Thank you John, Garcelle & Lisa for helping make today incredibly special.”

Many housewives also left comments of congratulations on Cohen’s post.

“You are a rock star,” RHONY’s Ramona Singer wrote. Former RHONY star, Jill Zarin wrote, “Wow! Congrats! You made it a long time ago, happy you got recognized. You changed pop culture. Mazes Tov!”

“Congratulations you deserve it,” RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice wrote.

Former Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder wrote, “Congratulations. This is so amazing. And with your son by your side.”

