Real Housewives Star’s Son Charged With Felony Drug Possession

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring is facing a new battle in criminal court after his arrest earlier this year on drug-related charges.

CBS News first reported that Waring, 33, was arrested on January 10, 2022, and was being held without bail ahead of a pretrial hearing. Now, TMZ is reporting that court documents show the former RHOC star’s son is facing criminal charges stemming from that arrest.

Waring is facing a charge of felony possession and the sale of fentanyl and a misdemeanor charge of methamphetamine possession, TMZ reported. According to the publication, sources in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department revealed that Waring was arrested after a deputy conducted a random search on the 33-year-old, knowing he was on parole.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Waring Was Arrested After a Deputy Conducted a Random Search

According to TMZ, their source in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy saw Waring sitting in the passenger seat and recognized him from another drug-related arrest. The deputy knew that Waring was on parole and therefore decided to do a random search.

The publication wrote that the deputy witnessed Waring pushing drugs from his lap onto the floor of the car. The deputy arrested Waring on the spot, sources told TMZ. The drugs were identified as fentanyl and meth, and the quantity of fentanyl involved led to Waring getting also charged with selling the drug.

Waring Previously Pleaded Guilty to Assault Following a Shooting in 2016 & Spent 4 Years in Jail

Waring is no stranger to the law and has been in and out of jail several times. He was arrested back in 2016 and charged with three counts of attempted murder for the shooting of Daniel Lopez on June 20, 2016, outside a sober living home in Costa Mesa, CBS reported.

He spent four years in jail and in March 2020, he pleaded guilty to several felonies, including single counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, the publication wrote.

Waring also pleaded guilty to single misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run with property damage and battery. While Waring was originally facing 65 years to life in prison for the shooting, following the plea deal he was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison and released on time served in county jail while awaiting trial, the Orange County Register wrote.

After getting released in 2020, CBS reported that Waring was arrested again in June 2020 and later charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and drug paraphernalia as well as falsely representing himself to an officer, all of which are misdemeanors. The following year, in May 2021, Waring was arrested after deputies pulled over someone driving a stolen rental car, the outlet wrote. Waring was in the passenger seat and was charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia found in the glove compartment.

In September 2021, he failed to show up for his court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to Orange County Sheriff’s Department court records, Waring is in jail awaiting his next court appearance.

Waring’s mother, former RHOC star Lauri Peterson, revealed to Bravo in 2015 that she’d adopted his daughter Kennady following his struggles with addiction.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother