Lisa Hochstein Caught Up in Public Spat with Fellow Real Housewives Star

Julia Lemigova is lashing out at her “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Lisa Hochstein after watching a clip of a fight the women had during season 6, episode 10, “Mamacita Madness Part 2.”

The episode, which aired on Bravo on January 3, saw Lemigova and Hochstein yell at each other at the Mother’s Day Lunch after Hochstein confronted Lemigova for her comments about Hochstein’s decision to leave her children and attend a party.

In the resulting argument, Hochstein yelled at Lemigova that she has “three baby daddies.” A clip of the fight was posted on Instagram by the fan account rhom.bravo, and Lemigova commented on the video, “Wow – Thank you for bringing this to my attention.”

“I was so taken aback by Lisa’s rage that I did not even hear her hateful words,” she continued. “It is heartbreaking and horrifying to learn this is what my supposed friend thinks of me and my family.” Lemigova also gave a shoutout to the account on her Instagram Story as she wrote, “Thank you to @rhom.bravo for bringing my attention to the hateful way Lisa spoke about me and my children.”

“I did not hear this comment during the Mamacita brunch, or it would’ve been addressed, immediately,” she added. “Attempting to frame the way my children came into this world as anything but joyful blessings is disgusting and impermissible. The unspeakable viciousness of invoking the memory of my late son in an attempt to attack me is simply unforgivable.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lisa Hochstein Replied to Julia Lemigova’s Comments & Said She’d Reached Out to Her Multiple Times

Hochstein posted a lengthy reply to Lemigova’s comment on the Instagram video. In it, she explained that she’d reached out to Lemigova on several occasions to apologize for losing her cool.

She wrote, “You insulted me about not staying home with my kids and implied that I was an unfit mother. This was especially hurtful given that everyone understands I am in a legal battle with my estranged husband, and my children’s custody is involved.”

Lemigova wrote that it was a “heated error in words and judgment that I apologized for even though you didn’t.” She said she was disappointed that Lemigova took to her social media to call out Hochstein instead of reaching out to her directly as she considered the two women to be friends.

Lisa Hochstein Didn’t Like Julia Lemigova’s Comments About Putting Her Children to Bed Before Going to the Party

Play

The fight began as Hochstein brought up Lemigova’s comments about attending her party instead of staying home with her children. Hochstein told the RHOM stars at Lemigova’s event that she called the police on her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein. According to the Canadian native, a confrontation occurred between them took place when she was getting ready for the event.

At the Mother’s Day lunch, Lemigova said she was surprised that Hochstein left her children after such a major event to attend the party, and refused to apologize for saying it. Hochstein got heated at Lemigova’s unapologetic stance and accused her of not knowing where her children go to school before yelling, You have three baby daddies.”

Lemigova, who is now married to Martina Navratilova, has two daughters, Victoria and Emma, from two former relationships. While she hasn’t disclosed the identity of Victoria’s father, her daughter Emma’s father is Christian Courtin-Clarins, Page Six reported. Before welcoming her two daughters, Lemigova first became a mother with the birth of a son named Maximilien.

According to the publication, Maximilien tragically died at the age of five months in 2000 from shaken baby syndrome. It wrote that the baby had been in the care of a nanny hired by Maximilien’s father, Edouard Stern.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery