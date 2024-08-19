‘Real Housewives’ Star Welcomes 2 Children to Family Via Adoption

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Julia Lemigova’s family just got even bigger. Lemigova and her wife, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, announced that they had adopted two sons into their family in an August 14 statement given to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

Although they didn’t share many details about their adoption, requesting space and privacy as they settle into the newest chapter in their lives, Martina told the Daily Dish “We are over the moon recognizing the challenges and the rewards for everybody.”

While their new sons are Martina’s first children, Julia has two daughters, Victoria and Emma, from previous relationships. Julia gave birth to a son Maximilien as well, who tragically died in 2000 at 5 months old as a result of Shaken Baby Syndrome while in the care of a nanny.

Julia Lemigova Put Adoption Plans on Hold While Martina Navratilova Battled 2 Cancers

Fans got to see the ups and downs in Julia and Martina’s long road to adoption play out on RHOM. After Julia first brought up the idea of adding children to their family via adoption in season 5, the plans were put on hold as she revealed that Martina had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in early 2023.

“When you’re adopting a child, it has to be about the child. And right now it’s everything about Martina and for her getting healthy. So we’re putting it on hold,” Julia told her RHOM co-stars during the season 5 reunion special.

Martina wasn’t the only RHOM personality to go through a breast cancer battle, as Julia’s fellow Housewife Guerdy Abraira revealed her own breast cancer diagnosis in March 2023, shortly after Martina was declared cancer-free. Guerdy shared that Martina advised her to “be a little selfish,” while she battled the disease, which fans watched play out on RHOM season 6. Thankfully, Guerdy was also cancer-free by the season 6 reunion, first announcing the news at BravoCon 2023.

In December 2023, months after Martina was officially declared cancer-free, she and Julia revealed that they were looking back into adoption. “Our adoption plans were on hold, but we’re still not closing the door on those plans,” Julia told Page Six.

When is ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Returning for Season 7?

While RHOM season 6 premiered in November 2023 and ran until March 2024, there is set to be a delay in season 7’s release, as the new season has yet to begin filming. Bravo first announced that RHOM would be getting another season in May 2024, though no further details were given.

In a July 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, RHOM mainstay Larsa Pippen confirmed that she would be back for the new season, saying, “Obviously yes. I love it. I have so much fun shooting the show. I love the girls. I feel like we’re so fortunate to be able to show our lives. We live in the best state in the country, so it’s just really fun for us,” Pippen shared.

Pippen added that she was ready to get back into production, telling the outlet, “There’s so much going on. Everyone’s breaking up. We better get the cameras rolling! I feel like we just need to spend more time together and kind of figure out where my relationship is with some of the girls, but I feel like we’re all in a good place.”

While Bravo has yet to announce anything about filming, the fan page Queens of Bravo shared a rumored production update on July 31, posting that “#RHOM is gearing up for production in September. The cast is still being worked out, but expect 1 or 2 new Housewives.”

