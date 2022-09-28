Julia Roberts Thinks RHOBH Star ‘Needs a Boyfriend’

Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts wants to set up a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star with a new boyfriend.

While attending the red carpet at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event on Saturday, September 24 in Washington, D.C., Roberts crossed paths with Garcelle Beauvais.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julia Roberts Wants to Find Garcelle Beauvais a Boyfriend: ‘I’m Going to Be Thinking About It All Day’

JULIA ROBERTS wants to find Garcelle a man 😭 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/krQ7HSDFyb — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 25, 2022

“I just met Julia Roberts, she said ‘Oh my God, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this,’ and I said, ‘Oh my God, I can just die now. I don’t even need the boyfriend,'” Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight. “She said ‘I need a moment’ when she saw me, and I was like ‘You? I need a moment!'”

The clip then cuts to Roberts being asked about the moment by the same reporter.

“She needs a boyfriend,” Roberts said. The reporter asked if Roberts had anyone in mind and Roberts replied, “No. But I’m going to be thinking about it all day.”

In April 2022, Beauvais spoke about her love life and the way she views it going forward.

“I have such a full life,” Garcelle told People while promoting her new book. “I don’t want to just bring anybody in as a seat filler. I really want it to be the person. I feel like we put so much pressure on women to have a man, be married, have kids. Can we just live our lives?”

Beauvais was previously married to Mike Nilon, with whom she shared two sons, Jax and Jaid. She filed for divorce on May 10, 2010, after infidelity claims.

“We were sort of like the Hollywood couple. I’m an actress, he’s an agent. We would go to fabulous parties, we’ve got these two beautiful boys,” Beauvais said on an episode of the show. “Mike was reliable. He was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop.”

When Beauvais found out about the affair she sent a mass email to his work colleagues at CAA, Us Weekly reported at the time.

“Tiger Woods/Jesse James/Mike Nilon. What do they have in common… I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!” the email read.

Fans Praised Beauvais for Visiting the White House While in Washington D.C. ‘My Girl Stays Winning’

Garcelle at the White House 😏 pic.twitter.com/3Hw4Xw5b8T — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 24, 2022

While in Washington D.C. Beauvais attended an event at the White House.

It’s unclear what the event was for but fans loved seeing her in such an important place.

“They can take all the shots at The Real being canceled or her trying to be ‘relevant,’ but she keeps proving them wrong every single time,” the original poster tweeted.

“My girl stays winning,” someone else wrote.

“relevant queen,” another fan replied.

“Michaele Salahi shaking,” a fan tweeted, alluding to a former Housewife who was under investigation for sneaking into a White House event, uninvited.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Gets Married for 4th Time