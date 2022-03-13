‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Husband Fired From His Job After Racy Scene Airs on Bravo

A Real House-husband is starting a new chapter, and there’s buzz it’s all due to the Bravo reality show his wife stars in.

In a social media post, Justin Rose, the husband of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose, revealed that he is no longer employed at the company he worked at for seven years. In a lengthy Facebook post, Justin wrote that “when one door closes another door opens.”

“And I do believe as one door closes it’s absolutely the time and place to slam it shut on the haters, toxic and undeserving people in your life,” he added.

“I’m super excited to see what’s behind the next door and just from the first glimpse it does continue to get better,” Justin continued. “I write this with tears in my eyes as I will truly miss so much about these past 7 years they have been some of the best years of my life, but have no doubt I will always support, uplift, edify and in the end… choose my family first!”

On his Facebook page, Justin’s bio lists him as the Chief Sales Officer at the wellness company, LifeVantage. He was previously a Senior Vice president at Shaklee Corporation.

Justin and Whitney live and work in a very conservative area in Utah. He is also a graduate of the predominately Mormon Brigham Young University. So it’s no surprise that the couple’s risqué, on-camera behavior has spawned negative commentary in their community.

In a February 2022 episode of RHOSLC, Whitney was seen complaining about the “robotic sex rut” the couple was in and vowed to keep things “exciting and interesting.” She later greeted her husband while wearing a skimpy outfit and the two began to do some semi-nude body painting on-camera.

Some Housewives fans were turned off by the scene. On Twitter, a viewer wrote that the “whole painting each other” was cringey and “inappropriate” to watch. Another said it was “disgusting” and “embarrassing” for the couple’s family.

“I would rather go to Mary Crosby’s cult of a church every day than ever have to watch Whitney Rose and Justin have awkward almost sex. Barf,” another critic wrote.

An anonymous tip shared on The Holy Bravo Instagram account teased that Justin Rose was fired from his job and that “it had a lot to do what he did in RHOSLC. ….All the sexual stuff he did with Whitney in the show. The body painting especially and the licking the champagne off of Whitney.”

A post shared by The_Bravo_Chicks Instagram account also noted that Justin confirmed that he was fired from his job and that there’s a “rumor” that it was due to his “intimate scene” with his wife on RHOSLC.

In a Reddit thread, viewers agreed that it is possible that Justin could have been fired due to the RHOSLC scene. “I cringed hard at that video, and knew there were going to be big repercussions,“ one Redditor wrote.

“I think there are many employers who would have had the same reaction if their employee did that on national TV,” another noted. “Maybe not at the lower level, but up in the C Suite there is an expectation that you don’t embarrass the company. Do what you like, just keep it private and off social media.”

Others defended Justin and Whitney’s decision to allow Bravo’s cameras to capture their private moment.

“So ridiculous. Imagine being fired for being playful with your wife on tv. I would never be able to work for such pearl clutchers! Wishing Justin the best,” wrote a fan.

And others noted that it looked like there may have been a sweep throughout the entire company that Justin worked for and that much of the upper management had turned over.

Whitney Rose Said Her Husband’s Firing is a ‘Positive Thing’

Whitney, who recently launched her Wild Rose Beauty line, does not seem worried about her husband’s career situation. After Justin shared the news about his job loss, the RHOSLC star posted to Instagram with a selfie of her and her husband and the caption, “Never been so optimistic about our future.”

When The Bravo Chicks commented, “Sorry to hear about Justin and his job. But pretty sure big changes will be ahead for you both,” Whitney replied, “Don’t be sorry! It’s a positive thing!”

