Kameron Westcott Blocked This RHOD Cast Member on Social Media

The drama on the Real Housewives of Dallas doesn’t stop once the cameras go down. Since the show began airing, cast members Kameron Westcott and newcomer Tiffany Moon have not been holding back on their thoughts towards one another.

A since deleted tweet from ⁦Tiffany Moon posted 2/7/21 pic.twitter.com/RCOf3Ys770 — Caroline Blair (@carolinee_blair) February 10, 2021

Tensions between the two cast members arose when Moon hosted a traditional Chinese Dim Sum for the ladies. During the brunch, Moon encouraged her cast members to enjoy a chicken foot, a traditional Chinese dish. Most of the ladies gave it a try, but Westcott refused to do so, saying it made her uncomfortable.

While both ladies addressed the situation, the drama never went away. Throughout the newest season, the housewives have continued to disagree, but things have now taken a turn. In a since deleted tweet, Moon called out Westcott for blocking her on social media.

Moon tweeted a screenshot of Westcott’s Twitter profile, as seen above, and it read, “@KamWestcott blocked you. You are blocked from following @KamWestcott and viewing @KamWestcott’s Tweets.” Moon captioned the tweet, posted on Sunday, February 7, “Tune in this Tuesday to watch me not make an A at party throwing. I would call the self-proclaimed Queen of Etiquette for help, but she blocked me on all social media.” She ended the tweet with a clown and confused emoji.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Hints at Her Baby’s Name