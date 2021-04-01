Real Housewife Adds Fuel to Brandi Redmond Cheating Scandal

During a recent podcast appearance, Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott broke her silence on her costar Brandi Redmond’s recent cheating scandal. Earlier this month, a video was leaked of Redmond’s husband, Bryan Redmond, kissing another girl while out at a nightclub.

“Well, I definitely think the movie or the video was from a long time ago, which obviously there’s absolutely no excuse for it whatsoever, but he has some explaining to do, like, a lot of explaining to do,” Westcott said while appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast on March 31. “She just had a baby, but yeah, there’s a lot of explaining to do, and I feel for her. I really do.”

Westcott continued, “I never imagined he would do that to her ever in a million years, so it was a big shock I think for everyone.”

Brandi Redmond Has Not Publicly Commented on the Video

After the video surfaced earlier this month, Redmond declined to comment on it. According to Entertainment Tonight, the family is currently “asking for privacy.” Westcott is the first cast member to have commented on the video.

The past year hasn’t been easy for Brandi Redmond. In October, her mother-in-law tragically passed away in a car accident while her daughter, Brinkley, was in the car. Redmond also came under fire in January 2020 after a video of her mocking Asian people resurfaced. On top of all that, her husband was caught cheating. However, there seems to be one silver lining to Redmond’s rough year. In February, Redmond and her family welcomed their fourth child, Brilynn Mari Redmond.

Many Bravo Fans Seem to Think That Brandi Redmond Will Be Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’

It looks like Redmond might not be appearing on The Real Housewives of Dallas after this season, after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram on February 21. The message left many Bravo fans speculating that she would not be returning, although no official announcement has been made by the network.

“I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul,” Redmond wrote in the caption of her February 21 Instagram post. “I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you.”

Redmond continued, sharing a message that insinuated her exit from The Real Housewives of Dallas. “I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years,” the star wrote. “I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dallas every Tuesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

