Kameron Westcott Dishes on New Cast Member

In a new interview, Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott dished about the upcoming season, as well as her thoughts about the brand new Housewife on the block, Tiffany Moon.

“We got to know each other a little bit before the show started, which was nice,” Westcott said about Moon while recently speaking to Distractify. “I told her, ‘Just be yourself.’ She’s funny at times, so I said, ‘Make sure that people can see your funny side and have fun.'”

However, it sounds like the show hasn’t helped their friendship very much. “We actually do hit a few patches down the road with each other, which was very unexpected,” Westcott said. “But you will see how that all plays out, which is fun and exciting. It’s exciting to have a new cast member, that’s for sure.”

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres on January 5 at 9/8c, but viewers can catch a special advanced screening on December 31 at 8/9c on Bravo

Kameron Westcott Will Welcome Another Member to Her Family During Season 5

During her interview with Distractify, Westcott also revealed that she will be welcoming another member to her family this season: a new dog!

“I’m really excited for you guys to see my journey with my little Pomeranian,” Westcott told Distractify. “She is the little love of my life right now — except for my children and my husband, of course. She has been a fun little addition to our family, so you guys will get to see her and some of the challenges that we have with her.”

Westcott also revealed that because of the pandemic, many cast members had to film many of their scenes from home, giving viewers a more in-depth look at the cast’s personal lives. During the season, Westcott also moves to a new home.

LeeAnne Locken Will Not Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’

New cast member Tiffany Moon will be taking the place of LeeAnne Locken, who will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Dallas. Locken confirmed her exit from the franchise to People in February, telling the publication, “The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD.”

Locken continued, “Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me. I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

During Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Locken came under fire after she said racially insensitive comments to her costar, Kary Brittingham, which were caught on camera. “I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments,” Locken said in a statement. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future. My commitment moving forward is to continue my work fighting for equality and acceptance of all humans.”

