Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Close Family Member Was Shot

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, police said that an incident occurred at Blaze Steak & Seafood, a restaurant owned by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

Police said that a fight broke out between two employees in the overnight hours and that one person had been shot, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The suspect had fled the scene. At the time, the names of those two individuals had not be released by police.

However, on the “Ooh Ladies First Panel,” Burruss confirmed that the person who was shot was her cousin, Melvin Jones, who is a chef and manager at Burruss and Tucker’s other eatery, Old Lady Gang, according to his Instagram bio.

Police have since revealed that the suspect in the case is Henry Darden. According to jail records obtained by Heavy, Darden has been arrested.

Heavy previously reached out to the South Fulton Police Department and to Burruss for comment.

Burruss Gave an Update on Her Cousin’s Condition

Burruss was asked about the shooting at her restaurant during her sit-down with the “Ooh Ladies First Panel” on September 13, 2022.

One of the women asked Burruss how she was doing and how her cousin was doing following the incident.

“He’s doing fine. He’s getting through it,” she said. “So since he’s okay, I’m okay. If he wouldn’t have been okay, I wouldn’t have been okay, you know what I mean?”

“Obviously, he’s uncomfortable. But it didn’t hit anything that won’t heal,” she continued, adding, “He’s at home, he’s healing. He’s fine. I mean, he’s not fine but he’s… he’ll be alright,” she added.

After being released from the hospital, Jones took to his Instagram Stories to share a bit of an update. “Still here [because] granny be praying for me,” he said, according to Revolt.

Several people have commented on Jones’ most recent Instagram post, shared on September 7, 2022, to wish him a speedy recovery.

“God is good. Happy to see you’re still with us,” one comment read.

“Thank God you are okay,” someone else wrote.

“You’re in my thoughts and prayers Melvin. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” a third Instagram user added.

“Get better! I’m happy you alright! Things are getting crazy out here,” echoed a fourth.

Jones has not posted any kind of update on his Instagram feed.

Darden Has Been Charged in the Case

Darden, 41, was taken into custody on September 9, 2022, and was booked by the South Fulton Police Department, according to jail records obtained by Heavy.

Darden has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

The jail records indicate that Darden is still behind bars and has not been offered bond. He will be due in court to face these charges at an undisclosed date.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

