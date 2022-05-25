PHOTOS: ‘Real Housewives’ star channels Marilyn Monroe for NSFW photoshoot

A “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wow’d Instagram with a Marilyn Monroe-themed photoshoot for her birthday.

On May 17, 2022, Kandi Burruss shared a birthday post that featured several photos of herself in creme linger and a blonde wig channeling the 1960’s sex-pot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kandi Burruss Channel’s Marilyn Monroe in Birthday Post ‘I’m so Thankful for Another Year on This Earth’

“I’m so thankful for another year on this earth!” Burruss wrote under the photos on Instagram. “Thankful for my husband, children, my mom, & my entire family. Thankful for my friends. Thankful for my life, health, & strength. Thankful for all the blessings & opportunities that keep flowing. Thankful for my team & I’m thankful for all of my supporters! Thankful for whoever is reading this. Going into my next chapter my goal is to be better & do better. I want to continue to build up my empire, while building up everyone around me! Looking forward to making my next year one of my best years yet! Thanks for all the love y’all!”

Several of her Housewives counterparts chimed in to comment on the post.

“Screaming Happy Birthday Hotness,” RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant wrote.

Her RHOA costar Marlo Hampton commented with several flame emojis.

“YASSSS! Absolutely Stunning Happy Birthday!” Mia Thorton wrote with flame emojis.

Ludacris replied with a crown emoji.

Actress Octavia Spencer wrote, “You’re a force of nature.”

Kandi Burruss’ Husband Todd Tucker Thinks She Is the ‘Queen of RHOA’

While appearing on Speak On It, Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker discussed some of the hate she gets from her co-stars.

“When they talk about you I’m like, – you’re the Queen,” Tucker said. “They have to go for the throne. Like, this is your show. I don’t care what nobody say, it’s yours, it’s been yours, and you’ve been on it the longest. You’ve used the platform for what it’s for and people see that and they want that.”

Burruss has been on the show since season 2, and is the longest-standing RHOA star.

“When you pop’n, when you crack’n – people got sh*t to say,” Tucker said on the podcast. “It’s some natural haters on your show and they’re going to naturally hate you.”

Fans reacted to his comments with mixed emotions.

“I definitely agree with Todd, however, I don’t think Kandi is the ‘queen’ of RHOA, but she is definitely ‘winning’ in all of her various ventures,” a fan tweeted. “The haters will hate.”

“Yeah no, idc who been there the longest NeNe takes that title. If it wasn’t for her going to LA speaking with producers and going hard for ATL to be apart of the franchise it wouldn’t be none of this talk,” another fan tweeted.

“He’s just being a husband. All husbands have this conversation with their wife,” someone else tweeted.

“She may be winning but she is no queen of #rhoa . #todd must have been high,” a fan tweeted. Another fan replied tweeting, “Todd wants his stipend increased he gonna say whatever.”

“I would say Kenya is the current queen,” a fan commented. “she’s involved in multiple feuds/moves storyline along, has strong personal story, and has nice sisterhood moments.”

“Why brag about being ‘the queen’ when ratings have literally been the lowest ever since Kandi has headlined it,” another fan commented. “Kandi is winning at life, but on the show she is the queen of the Ashes. Who wants that title? Her reign has seen RHOA slip from the top to 4th in ratings.”

