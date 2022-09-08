Shooting at ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Restaurant, Suspect at Large

A suspect is at large following a shooting at a restaurant in South Fulton, Georgia.

According to police, the incident occurred in the overnight hours at Blaze Steak & Seafood, an eatery owned by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

Heavy has reached out to the South Fulton Police Department and to Burruss for comment.

Burruss was a member of the group Xscape in the 90s. She was a singer/songwriter for years before becoming a reality television star. She joined RHOA during the show’s second season. Burruss married her producer husband in 2014.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Incident at Burruss & Tucker’s Restaurant Occurred During a Fight Between 2 Employees

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that a fight broke out between two employees at Blaze Steak & Seafood. One of the employees shot the other in the arm and fled the scene before police arrived.

The South Fulton Police Department has not released any additional details about what may have caused the fight. In addition, the names of the suspect nor the victim have been released.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was said to have non life threatening injuries, according to the report. An investigation remains underway.

Neither Burruss nor Tucker have spoken out about the incident and it is unclear if either of them they were at the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

Burruss & Tucker Own 2 Restaurants in Georgia

Aside from being a reality television star, Burruss has been in the restaurant business for several years. She and her husband own two eateries in Georgia, Old Lady Gang (three locations) and Blaze Steak and Seafood.

Old Lady Gang is the backdrop for the spinoff series “Kandi & the Gang,” which aired on Bravo earlier this year.

“Kandi & the Gang chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives,” reads Bravo’s description of the show. The network has yet to renew the series for a second season.

Old Lady Gang opened its first brick and mortar location in March 2017, according to Bustle. Since that time, OLG has expanded. A second location opened in 2018 followed by a concessions location inside State Farm Arena.

Following the success of OLG, Burruss and Tucker opened Blaze Steak & Seafood opened in November 2020. The restaurant made headlines in 2021 when it was closed for two days after failing inspection. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the closure was voluntary.

“Blaze lost nine points after the inspector observed a food handler switching from raw seafood to ready-to-eat foods without washing hands and another nine points because the prep coolers were above 41 degrees. Some four-point penalties included a Chick-fil-A cup in an area with regular food supplies, the lack of procedures and supplies for employees to handle vomiting or diarrheal events, pink organic residue in both ice makers and the lack of a consumer advisory on the menu for potentially raw or undercooked meat,” the outlet reported.

