‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Ready to Quit if Her Co-Star Returns

Is a “Real Housewives” star ready to give up her full-time spot?

Kandi Burruss has been a staple on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” since the show’s second season in 2009. She’s been a full-time Housewife for 13 seasons, but it sounds like she’s not too certain what the future holds for her.

In an interview with People magazine, Burruss was asked if she plans on leaving the franchise. “I don’t really think about it,” she said. “It’s going to be what it’s going to be. I enjoy being a part of the Bravo family. Regardless of whatever, I’m still part of it,” she added.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 14 finale aired on September 4, 2022. The reunion is set to air on September 11, 2022, and Burruss may share her thoughts on her future with the franchise. However, there is one thing that will guarantee that she won’t be back — and that’s the return of Phaedra Parks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burruss Will Not Return if Bravo Brings Back Phaedra Parks

Burruss has made it clear that she has no interest in participating in RHOA if Phaedra Parks returns to the franchise. Parks was part of the cast from season 3 through season 9. She was fired from the series in 2017 because she spread a rumor about Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

According to TMZ, Parks told at least one co-star that Burruss and Tucker had a plan to drug her and “take advantage of her sexually.”

Since that rumor circulated, Burruss has cut ties with Parks. Moreover, she has made it very clear that she will not film RHOA if Parks returns.

In March 2022, Burruss appeared on an episode of the “It’s Tricky” podcast in which she expressed her feelings on the matter. Burruss was asked if RHOA was “big enough” for both her and Parks, to which she responded, “no.”

“I don’t think she and I need to interact,” she said.

She echoed these feelings in her interview with People. When she was asked if she’d participate in another season of the show if Parks were on it, Burruss responded, “No. No. I mean, I’m just being honest.”

Parks Doesn’t Have Plans to Return to RHOA

Parks appeared on the second season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” and made a cameo on “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” but doesn’t seem interested in a full time role on RHOA, despite rumors to the contrary.

In July 2022, Parks told Entertainment Tonight that she’s not trying to get back on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“No, I don’t want to pick up a peach. If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie, but that’s not… no, as I’ve made it very clear, that’s not what I want to do. No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, OK?” she told the outlet.

Parks has made some long-lasting friendships within the “Housewives” franchise, despite her falling out with Burruss. For example, she really seemed to bond with Teresa Giudice and was a guest at the RHONJ star’s August 6, 2022, wedding.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Debuts Totally New Hair Color Ahead of RHOBH Reunion