‘Real Housewives’ Star Slams Viewers Who Body-Shamed Her Daughter

Stars from Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise are speaking out amid the recent targeting of their kids on social media – but the bad behavior has actually been going on for years.

After “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, was spammed with hateful comments from Internet trolls, he issued a statement in which he asked viewers to leave him out of the RHOBH drama.

The targeting of Nilon came after Kyle Richards’ daughter, Portia, was attacked by haters following a RHOBH episode. Co-stars, such as Lisa Rinna called out viewers for the inappropriate remarks to the teens.

“Love to hate us but leave the kids alone!” Rinna wrote on her Instagram story. “What I was just sent about [Garcelle Beauvais’] son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to Portia is disgusting and unacceptable. What you’ve said and done to my own kids disgusting. The threats to [Erika Jayne] son!?!! And I’m sure all the other beautiful children. They didn’t sign up for this. What are you doing?! The kids- all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Kandi Burruss Said Viewers Body-Shamed Her Daughter, Riley

The cyberbullying is not limited to the kids from Beverly Hills. In August 2022, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kandi Burruss told People that viewers regularly bullied her now-20-year-old daughter, Riley, over her weight. Riley was just a little girl when her mom started on the Bravo reality show in 2009.

“Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye,” Burruss told the outlet. “People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood. You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don’t want your kids to be bullied online. It’s just really terrible.”

“I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Burruss added, noting that her daughter was recently upset after someone posted online that she looked pregnant. “The people who watch our show … sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy,” she added.

Other Real Housewives Stars’ Kids Have Been Body-Shamed

In 2015, RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid’s daughter Gigi, called out body shamers in an open letter posted on Twitter. “I represent a body image that wasn’t accepted in high-fashion before…Yes, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs …Your mean comments don’t make me want to change my body,” the young model wrote

She later told Vogue that she tries to ignore online hate. “I try not to pay attention to it that much, but it got to a point where I started to feel self-conscious about certain things. …When you see that people are not only saying [negative things] but are saying them in a very, very hurtful way, you start to pay more attention to it.”

According to BravoTV.com, Ashlee Malleo, the adult daughter of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Jacqueline Laurita, was shamed after she posted a photo of her wearing lingerie from Frederick’s of Hollywood. After she was targeted by online trolls, she wrote, “A few of you commented things insinuating that I shouldn’t be posting photos ‘like that’ because I’m a Mom. There was also some body-shaming, and some name calling.”

“Feel free to unfollow me, but don’t you dare try to shame me,” she added. “This body grew and birthed a f***ing human being. I’ve learned to love and accept my body through all of its stages and weight fluctuations. Stretch marks and all. …You are not going to make me feel less than by commenting something hateful.”

