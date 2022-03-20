Kandi Burruss Teases Shereé Whitfield’s Return to RHOA

Shereé Whitfield is returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for the third time, and according to star Kandi Burruss, it’s going to be good.

During a March 2022 interview with That Grape Juice, Burruss teased Whitfield’s return to season 14, explaining that the star was “so transparent” about her personal life this time around.

“I have to say when Shereé came back, she came back,” Burruss told the outlet. “I mean, she was so transparent and shared so much, what’s going on with her relationship with Tyrone, and all her stuff that’s going on with her business, She by Shereé. It was like a whole lot.”





Whitfield was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during seasons 1-4 and then returned again for seasons 8-10. This will be her third time coming back to the franchise.

Andy Cohen Is a Big Fan of Whitfield’s

During a February 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, host Andy Cohen also admitted that he was excited for Whitfield’s return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Cohen is admittedly a fan of Whitfield himself.

“I’m so excited, I love Sherée — I’m a huge Sherée fan from the beginning,” Cohen told the outlet at the time. “She’s amazing and we’re about to wind down that season — and I don’t wanna give anything away — but I’m very excited about the finale that’s coming up.”

And, during an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, before it was even announced, he teased that he would want to see Whitfield back on “The Real Housewives,” after the reporter asked Cohen which ‘wives he would want to see again at some point.

“I always love Sheree,” Cohen said. “I mean, we just brought Heather Dubrow back in Orange County and I thought that was great. It would be fun — I think it would be fun to bring someone back who no one would [expect] — I mean, people talk about Dorinda [Medley] or Lisa Vanderpump or… I always like the curveball and the people saying, ‘What?! You’re bringing back this person?!’ I think Monique [Samuels] would be fun in Potomac.”

Burruss Said That She Show ‘Will Survive’ Without Longtime Castmembers Porsha Williams & Cynthia Bailey

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” might feel a little bit different due to the absences of both Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, but Burruss assured fans during an interview with Page Six that the franchise “will survive without them.”

“Listen, they are dearly missed but the season will survive without them,” Burruss told the outlet in March 2022. “They are definitely loved by the fans, and coming into this, I was kind of nervous doing it without them. But it turns out that we needed this change on this show. We needed to mix things up and it turned out really, really great.”

Instead of having Williams and Bailey on this season, there will be a bit of a cast shakeup. Longtime “friend of” Marlo Hampton has been promoted to a full-time ‘wife, and four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross will also be joining the group.

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is expected to return sometime later this year.

