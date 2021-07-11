Karen Huger’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karen Huger Net worth: $10 million

The Grand Dame is back, baby! Star Karen Huger is returning for another season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” and it might just be her best yet.

Over the past few years on the show, Huger has let viewers into her lavish lifestyle, which includes her house in Potomac and her extensive wardrobe. However, Huger has not shied away from sharing her struggles, like when she and her husband, Ray Huger, ran into some tax issues in 2017.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Huger has an estimated net worth of $10 million. So, where does the star’s money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Karen Huger’s net worth:

1. Huger and Her Husband Ran Into Tax Problems in 2017

In 2017, Huger and her husband were rocked by a tax scandal. At the time, a report from The Washington Post revealed that her husband owed almost $1.5 million in back-due federal taxes, and his company, Paradigm Solutions International, owed more than $3 million. Huger’s tax problems were a huge plot on the show at the time, as Huger claimed that she was unaware of her husband’s financials.

“We didn’t know what we were gonna do, how we were gonna make it. I thought the world was coming to an end,” Huger revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2018. “But he assured me that everything was going to be OK, as long as I stayed in my lane. And that’s what he meant, too. Let him handle it. It’s his business.”

However, despite the scandal, Huger has put it behind her and her husband has taken care of his taxes. “He has settled, and they have a deal, and they’re good,” Huger told The Daily Dish. “So we’re in a great place, and I’m grateful. I’m grateful that Ray’s my hubby. I’m grateful that my kids are my kids. And I’m grateful that I still have great health to enjoy this life.”

2. Huger Has Her Own Perfume Collection Called ‘LaDame Fragrance’

In addition to being a star on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Huger is also a businesswoman. Huger developed a perfume called “LaDame Fragrance,” and it appears to be doing pretty well. Currently, the fragrance is sold at Bloomingdale’s, and on The HSN.

“Well, ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be in the beauty industry,” Huger revealed to Us Weekly in December 2019. “You know everyone gets dressed in the morning, they put on their earrings, but a fragrance is the last touch that gets me prepared for the day.”

3. Huger Is a Cast Member on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

Of course, Huger stars on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” and is one of the “OG’s” of the franchise. Huger started her “Housewives” journey during season one and has remained on the show ever since. Although it’s unclear what her salary is, former star Monique Samuels said that she made around $42,000 for her first season during a June 2021 appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

“I joined this platform to be authentic, to be reality,” Huger recently shared with Entertainment Tonight. “And there’s nothing else I can do, but do that. And it’s not perfect. And it takes confidence to own your good and your bad. And it takes truthfulness, and I’m hoping that others will evolve because some of them are just as mature as me and you would think that they would do that. But that’s their journey. And if that’s not going to happen for them, oh well. I got enough, more chapters for you guys. I’ll keep you posted. I’ll keep you reading.”

4. Huger Recently Collaborated With Her Hairstylist to Make a Line of Wigs

During last season’s “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Huger revealed that she had teamed up with her hairstylist, Steven Thomas, to create a line of wigs. The line is called La’Dame by Karen Huger x RPGShow, and the star even hosted a launch event for the line which was featured on the show.

“I was so excited to have the chance to create wigs that fit and felt wonderful,” Huger told POPSUGAR in December 2020.

Huger continued, telling the outlet, “If I had to choose my absolute favorite [wig], it would be Victoria. She has the bandwidth to move from the boardroom to date night with ease, by far she is the most versatile wig in the La’Dame wig collection.”

5. Huger Earns Money on Her Social Media Platforms

Another way that Huger earns her money is through her various social media platforms. On her Instagram page, Huger has collaborated with various brands for sponsored posts, working most recently with Stellar Lighting Systems.

Huger also earns money through a platform called Cameo. Cameo allows users to buy short, custom-made video clips from various celebrities and media personalities for a fee. Huger offers her videos on Cameo for $250, and as of July 2021, has a five-star rating.

