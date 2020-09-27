Are Karen Huger & Her Husband Still Together After Divorce Rumors?

Throughout this season on The Real Housewives of Potomac, star Karen Huger has hinted that she and her husband, Ray Huger, have been having marriage problems. During the September 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, it seems like their issues come to a head.

In a sneak preview for the September 27 episode, Huger and her husband go to a life coach to discuss their relationship problems. In the clip, Huger says, “I know he’s thinking I’m not balancing the attention I give the business and the attention I give the relationship.” In response, Huger’s husband says, “After a while, then you sort of say ‘ok…'” The life coach interjects, asking Huger if he feels like it’s “what about me over here?”

Then, the conversation turns to Huger’s cooking or lack thereof. Huger’s husband says to her, “I’m just saying, I didn’t realize it, but think about this. You know, she’s technically cooking for the kids. The kids go, and then it’s like, there’s no reason to cook anymore. I think you’d feel more appreciated if you thought someone was making meals for you…”

In response, Huger says back to her husband, “I feel like, honestly, sweetie, you really don’t date me. You stopped planting that lovebug, you know, that reason to keep the fuzzy feeling. I’m a passionate woman that needs to know if you’re in love with me.” When the life coach asks Huger’s husband if he’s in love with his wife, he says, “I think I am.”

Huger Recently Gave an Update on Her Marriage

Although viewers saw the Huger’s going through a tough time in their marriage during this season, during an August 16 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Huger said their marriage was still going strong. Huger said that the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic had helped their marriage.

“I would say it’s helped us,” Huger said during her Watch What Happens Live appearance. “Look, it’s one-on-one; it’s me and Ray and it’s really given us time to have that quality time and work it out, baby, and that’s what we’re doing.”

On September 24, the couple celebrated their 24th anniversary. Huger posted a picture of her and her husband to Instagram, writing in the caption, “Happy anniversary to us! #24yearsandcounting Thank you @sequoiawashingtondc ! #rhop❤️😌”

Huger Opens up a Lot More During This Season

So far on this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Huger has opened up a lot more than usual. She has let viewers into her marriage and has talked about her relationship more with the other women on the show. During a July 2020 interview with E!, Huger talked about opening up more.

“And as far as I’m concerned, I go deeper with you all,” Huger said to E! “Lemme tease you: I do a homecoming trip. I can say that. So you really get to know who Karen Huger is. I think you already do but I just wanted to lay the foundation to what I was bringing to you all over the last five years and I’ve done it this season.”

