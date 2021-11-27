A ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Has Landed Her Own Spin-off Show

A star of “Real Housewives of Potomac” has landed herself her own spin-off show.

According to TV Deets, Karen Huger will be getting the first spin-off show from the Potomac series.

“Karen’s spinoff is being billed as a family show with comedic elements that will give viewers an inside look at the iconic Housewife’s personal and business worlds,” the outlet reported. “Karen’s entire family, including husband Ray Huger and children Rayvin and Brandon, will be featured.”

The outlet even had four photos of the filming including an image of Karen and her daughter Rayvin in front of a green screen.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new show:

Karen’s Spin-off Will Feature ‘Deep Personal Stuff’

The self-proclaimed “Grand Dame” of Potomac has been with the show since its premiere on January 17, 2016. She’s appeared on all six seasons alongside three other OG’s Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Gizelle Bryant.

According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life, the show will go deep into Karen’s life.

“Karen’s show will be no less than 4 episodes,” the outlet reported. “It’s about Karen’s dynamic with her amazing family members in Virginia. The show will be a deeper dive into her personal life and her family’s heritage and some deep personal stuff that should be very impactful and show you what her family life was like prior to being the Grand Dame.”

The show is set to debut in early 2022, sometime after Porsha Williams spin-off airs and before season 7 of RHOP airs, TV Deets reported.

“It’s going to be amazing television,” a source told Hollywood Life. “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and everything in between.”

Karen Huger Wore a $10K Gown for Her Vow Renewal on Season 6 & Doesn’t Buy into the RH Curse

On season 6 viewers watched Karen and her husband Ray renew their vows after 25 years of marriage.

“It was dream come true. Ray and I would love to thank everyone who participated and watched,” she wrote on Instagram on November 1.

According to Bravo, her gown cost $10,000 and was designed by her friend Vivien Agbakoba.

“I love the dress. It’s custom made from Turkey,” Karen said during the October 31 episode of RHOP. “Getting that train up those stairs is definitely a concern for me.”

What wasn’t a concern for Karen was the housewives curse which seems to follow the couples who renew their vows on the show.

“Look, 25 years of marriage, that’s a reason alone [to celebrate],” Karen told E! News on October 28, 2021. “Listen, I’m married to my best friend. I want Ray to be able to walk in his truth, in his authentic self and have a ball. And when he asked me over a year ago to renew my vows, it was his moment.”

She went on to gush about the moment.