Signs Point to Kary Brittingham Getting a Divorce

During the April 27 finale of this season’s “Real Housewives of Dallas,” all signs seemed to point to star Kary Brittingham possibly getting a divorce from her husband, Eduardo Brittingham.

On the finale, Brittingham explained to her costar, D’Andra Simmons, that she had been drinking a lot recently after having a rough year. In her confessional, she also admitted that she and her husband “desperately” needed to spend some quality time together and that this year had been difficult for both of them. Additionally, Brittingham’s husband did not attend South Fork Ranch with the others as he claimed that he was under the weather.

While it may have seemed like their marriage was on the rocks this season, during the sneak peek of the upcoming “Real Housewives of Dallas” reunion, it looks like Brittingham’s relationship status will be addressed. In the sneak peek clip, Brittingham is seen crying on camera, telling Andy Cohen, “We just told our kids…”

Producers for “The Real Housewives of Dallas” also may have hinted at a possible divorce when showing Brittingham’s card at the end of the episode. A part of Brittingham’s card read, “Her marriage status remains ‘complicated.'”

Brittingham Recently Posted a Photo Alongside Her Husband

Although it remains unclear if Brittingham will be getting divorced from her husband, the “Real Housewives of Dallas” star did recently post a picture alongside him and their daughters on April 4. In the Instagram caption, Brittingham wrote, “Wishing you and your families a very special day with good health, happiness and many things to be grateful for this Easter.”

Brittingham also posted another photo on Instagram with her husband and their family on December 22, 2020, as they posed in front of their Christmas tree.

The Ladies of ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Don’t Think That Brittingham Has Been Acting Like Herself

During the season five premiere of “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” the women also confronted Brittingham about her recent behavior. The cast pointed out that Brittingham hadn’t been acting like herself, which ultimately led to her revealing more about her life and marriage to D’Andra Simmons.

And, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brittingham admitted that she did “regret” some of her actions shown during this season. “I definitely regret a few things I did this season,” Brittingham told the outlet. “I think every season is a big learning experience. You really look at yourself and want to grow and become a better person. … [and] I’m not going to be pushing anybody into bodies of water.”

While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Brittingham also revealed that she appreciated the show because it allowed her to explore her relationship with her daughter. However, Brittingham failed to mention anything about her relationship with her husband.

“We are forced to really look into ourselves and see, OK, well, this is something’s going on in my life,” Brittingham told Entertainment Tonight. “My relationship with my daughters, it forced us to have those conversations that I always think that I want to have with them, but when you’re filming … it forces me to have those talks with them. So, reality TV can have negative [impact] for sure, but I feel like I’ve had so many positive things that have happened, like my relationship with my mom and my kids [has] been a huge part of it and for that I’m very thankful.”

