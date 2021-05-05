Kary Brittingham Making Marriage Announcement

During “The Real Housewives of Dallas” season five reunion, star Kary Brittingham is expected to make an announcement about her marriage to Eduardo Brittingham.

During the season five reunion on May 4, Brittingham revealed that she is getting a divorce from her husband and that they have a prenuptial agreement. Previously, there were some signs that point to Brittingham possibly getting divorced from her husband. In the sneak peek clip of the reunion, host Andy Cohen asks Brittingham, “What is happening in your marriage?” Brittingham is then seen crying on camera, telling Cohen, “We just told our kids…”

And, during the finale for season five of “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” Brittingham’s exit card read that, “Her marriage status remains ‘complicated.’”

During the reunion, Brittingham took to Instagram to explain more about her divorce. “As we go in to tonight’s episode, I want you to know that Eduardo and I have made the very tough decision to separate,” Brittingham revealed in the caption. “He has been the most amazing father these past 17 years to my four kids and for that I am eternally grateful. We are stepping into this new journey as co-parents together and while I know it’s going to be an adjustment, I am confident that we can handle this next chapter of life with the same amount of mutual respect and love we’ve shared with each other for so long.”

Brittingham’s Husband Did Not Make Many Appearances During Season Five of ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’

During this season of “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” Brittingham’s husband rarely made an appearance on camera. Her husband, Eduardo, was supposed to appear during the finale for a party at South Fork Ranch along with the other ladies and their husbands, but he canceled last minute on Brittingham, claiming that he wasn’t feeling well. This made Brittingham quite upset, as she explained in a confessional that she and her husband “desperately” needed to spend some quality time together.

The couple has been together for 10 years, and together, they have one daughter, a 13-year-old named Isabella. Brittingham also has three children from her previous marriage, who have been heavily featured on this season of “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

“My relationship with my daughters, it forced us to have those conversations that I always think that I want to have with them, but when you’re filming … it forces me to have those talks with them,” Brittingham told Entertainment Tonight in March about filming this season with her daughters. “So, reality TV can have negative [impact] for sure, but I feel like I’ve had so many positive things that have happened, like my relationship with my mom and my kids [has] been a huge part of it and for that I’m very thankful.”

Brittingham and Her Husband Have Been Married Before

This isn’t the first rodeo for Brittingham and her husband, as both have been married before in their previous relationships.

“Me and Eduardo both have been married before, and we both have gone through divorces,” Brittingham explained during the RHOD season four premiere, as noted by Entertainment Tonight. “We met through a mutual friend, we’ve been married almost 10 years. When we started dating, we had crazy chemistry. We would go to a bar and we would be having sex in the bathroom! But after 10 years, sexy time is not the same and keeping a marriage fresh is just… a lot.”

Part one of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” reunion airs on Tuesday, May 4 at 10:30/9:30c on Bravo. Part two will air on Tuesday, May 11 at 10/9c.

