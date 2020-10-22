Kate Chastain Talks Joining ‘Real Housewives’

The Real Housewives of New York may have to grab another apple because Below Deck’s Kate Chastain could soon be joining them!

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Chastain said that she would be open to joining a Real Housewives franchise if she was offered the spot. “It’s pretty much like Below Deck,” Chastain told Us Weekly. “You get to drink and talk about the people on the show in confessionals without the work … and you don’t have to wear a uniform, [so] that sounds great.” Chastain also explained that since she has an apartment in New York City, she would consider joining The Real Housewives of New York as a friend.

During the interview, Chastain also revealed that she had been thinking about what her Real Housewives tagline would be for a while. “My old tagline used to be: I may have a resting bitch face, but that’s the only part of me that’s ever resting,” Chastain revealed to Us Weekly. “But since I stopped yachting, I’m doing a lot of resting.”

Chastain was a Chief Stew on Below Deck for six seasons.

Chastain Will Not Be Returning to ‘Below Deck’

If Chastain really did want to join The Real Housewives of New York, it seems like she definitely would be able to, as she will no longer appear on Below Deck. In February 2020, Chastain announced her departure from the show on her Instagram page. In the caption, Chastain wrote, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

Even though Chastain has exited Below Deck, she is still a big part of Bravo. In September, Chastain announced that she would be one of four hosts on Bravo’s new show, Bravo’s Chat Room. The pop culture and Bravo-themed talk show airs on Sunday and Monday nights after Watch What Happens Live. According to People, Chastain is also an executive producer of Bravo’s Chat Room.

‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Is Welcoming a New Member This Season

Even though Chastain may not be the new face of The Real Housewives of New York, the show will be welcoming a new member named Eboni K Williams for Season 13. According to People, Williams is the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, and has also hosted for Fox Sports and Fox News Channel. Williams is also an attorney.

In early October, Williams confirmed her spot on the show to TMZ. Williams told TMZ, “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

