Kate Chastain Calls Out Real Housewife

Former Below Deck star Kate Chastain is shading a fellow Bravolebrity. Chastain took to Twitter to share her thoughts regarding a certain Real Housewives star. The once Chief Stewardess seemingly shaded Real Housewives of Salt Lake City leading lady, Jen Shah.

Thinking about simpler times when I thought that one of the #RHOSLC housewives was just being extra for camera time. — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) March 6, 2021

“Thinking about simpler times when I thought that one of the #RHOSLC housewives was just being extra for camera time,” Chastain tweeted Friday, March 5.

Chastain seems to be referring to a recent video leaked of what appears to be Shah screaming and cursing out her employees. The Bravo fan Instagram account @realityvontease2 posted the nearly 4-minute video Friday, March 5.

The video captures Shah sitting down at a table with her back facing the camera. The RHOSLC star begins the conversation by asking her employees to pack her suitcase, seemingly for the RHOSLC reunion filmed in New York City in early 2021.

She then begins to scream at a female employee, “I’ll f*cking do it, okay, ’cause I’m the one leaving, I’m the one, ’cause the buck stops here and that’s it, and you can stop f*cking smiling b*tch and being a f*cking b*tch, because you are, and you are.”

Shah Has Not Totally Responded to the Video

The RHOSLC star has not directly reacted to the video. Shah did post an Instagram Story of a graphic that read, “Stalking is a felony. Just sayin’.”

A fan account screenshot the Story and added the caption, “All I’m saying is if Jen Shah being a BOSS B*ITCH scares you. That might be YOUR PROBLEM! She didn’t do anything that white men & women haven’t done. Ramona, LuAnn, Heather Dubrow, Shannon, Danielle Staub, MOST OF RHOBH, all have done worse. #ShahSquad.” Shah ‘liked’ the tweet.

The same fan account tweeted, “Has anyone wondered why only the two housewives of color, Jen Shah & Mary M. Cosby, on #RHOSLC are the ones with these ‘secret tapes’ leaked to blogs? Something doesn’t seem white…I mean right!” Shah also ‘liked’ this tweet.

The Video Continued to Show Shah Screaming at Employees

The video then shows Shah asking designer Koa Johnson to, “handle this s*it.” Johnson then tries to diffuse the situation saying, “Let’s…” but Shah cuts him off, screaming, “No, not ‘let’s.’ F*cking handle it. F*cking don’t have a f*cking attitude with me, I’m f*cking going to reunion this week, shut the f*ck up, get the f*ck out, I’m tired.”

She then appears to throw an object from the table to a wall and storms out of the room screaming, “I don’t need this f*cking s*it.”

The video then shows what appears to be Shah’s husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah entering the frame. He grabs the object his wife through and quietly mumbles to her staff members.

She returns to the table yelling, “It’s f*cking reunion, you think I’m living for this s*it? No, what the f*ck is this s*it? I have been very patient all f*cking night, no you know I’m supposed to sit here and listen to this s*it?”

A male voice then begins to reply and Shah snaps back, “F*cking disrespectful, I’ve been dealing with this s*it for how long? Shut the f*ck up.”

Shah continues crying, “I’m getting more upset, because she’s in my f*cking house and being f*cking disrespectful.” Johnson calmly responds, “And that’s not okay.” Shah responds, “Like this is a f*cking joke?” Johnson says, “no.” Shah doesn’t stop, yelling, “You brought her here, that’s why I’m like, ‘Koa [Johnson], handle this s*it, handle this s*it.’” Johnson diffuses the situation saying, “I know, it’s my responsibility.”

