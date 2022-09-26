Kate Chastain Weighs in on This Season’s RHOBH

Even though she isn’t on Bravo anymore, it doesn’t mean that former “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain can’t weigh in on the current drama happening on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In a Sept. 22 tweet, Chastain took a dig at Lisa Rinna following the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which premiered on Sept. 21. During the episode, in a confessional scene, Rinna claimed that Kathy Hilton was jealous of her sister Kyle Richards because Richards was “more famous” than Hilton. However, Chastain didn’t seem to agree with Rinna.

“Rinna has a point re: Kathy being jealous of Kyle,” Chastain wrote on Twitter. “All of those *The Agency resorts and hotels are really taking over globally. #RHOBH.”

Rinna has a point re: Kathy being jealous of Kyle. All of those *The Agency resorts and hotels are really taking over globally #RHOBH — KateChastain.eth (@Kate_Chastain) September 22, 2022

Some “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans seemed to agree with Chastain’s take. “I knew they would come after Kathy because she was a fan favorite last year and didn’t have to do much for people to like her,” one fan wrote in response to Chastain. “She had no fake storyline or anything. Now Kyle wants her off just like she wanted Kim off the show.” Another Twitter user wrote, “LOL. Kathy has nothing to be jealous of. That is just a petty comment for two very established women. RINNA should grow up.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Chastain Once Revealed Which ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Could Work on ‘Below Deck’

While speaking to Page Six in 2019, Chastain revealed which “Real Housewives” stars she thought would be able to work on a “Below Deck” charter. And, she included some members of “The Real Housewives of New York” franchise on her list.

“I think that Dorinda [Medley] would be a great stewardess cause she likes to make everything nice,” Chastain told the outlet at the time. “And I think really she would be a pleasure to work with, and that’s important in a yacht crew because they’re the only humans you interact with for so long, a lot of times people keep their jobs just cause they’re great for morale.”

Chastain also thought that Sonja Morgan would make a great “Below Deck” cast member, too.

“She reminds me of Kat [Held] from Seasons 1 and 2,” Chastain said of Morgan. “They look alike, they act alike, I love both of them.”

Chastain Would Consider Joining ‘the Real Housewives’ One Day

Since she’s an avid “Real Housewives” fan, would Chastain ever consider joining the franchise herself? She answered the question during a 2020 interview with Us Weekly, and it doesn’t seem like it would be something too out of the question for her.

“It’s pretty much like Below Deck,” Chastain told Us Weekly. “You get to drink and talk about the people on the show in confessionals without the work … and you don’t have to wear a uniform, [so] that sounds great.” Chastain also explained that since she has an apartment in New York City, she would consider joining The Real Housewives of New York in a “friend” capacity.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Opens up About Her First DWTS Performance