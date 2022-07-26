PHOTO: Ex-Husband of RHOBH Alum Appears in Flirty Snaps

The ex-husband of a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star appeared in flirty snaps shared on Instagram by his wife.

Former “American Idol” star Katharine McPhee Foster shared photos of herself making out with her husband David Foster — the ex of Yolanda Hadid — on Instagram.

Katharine and David were first linked in May 2017, just five months before Foster’s divorce from Hadid was finalized, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. The two first met when Katharine was just starting out in the business; David was on-hand during Katharine’s time on “Idol,” according to Insider.

The two ended up falling in love in the years that followed and eventually got married in London. Despite their 34-year age gap, Katharine and David seem dedicated to their relationship and making things work.

“People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference, but I’ve always said there’s so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them. There’s so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together,” David told People magazine in February 2022.

And, in case anyone is wondering how it’s going, Katharine isn’t shy about sharing her love for Foster. On July 19, 2022, she shared very flirty pics with her hubby for all to see.

Katharine Climbed all Over Her Hubby & Shared Photos of Their Steamy Make out Session

Katharine took to Instagram to share some PDA pics. “Poor guy… too bad he doesn’t get very much attention,” she captioned the post, adding in some sarcasm.

In the first photo, Katharine is seen climbing on her husband, with one leg up over his hip and the other on the ground on a tip toe. Katharine wrapped one arm around David’s back and held his face with her other hand as she took him in for a kiss. David had one hand placed on his wife’s hip as he returned her kiss.

In the next photo, Katharine and David are engaged in a hug in which she is standing on one of his feet. The third photo is a zoom in of this, showing her bare foot on top of his sneaker as she reaches her arms around his neck in a full embrace.

Some Fans Joked That Baby #2 Will Be Coming soon

Shortly after Katharine shared the post, the comments section filled up with love for the couple. A few fans suggested that Katharine and David would be welcoming their second baby soon after these photos were taken.

“Oh please… Stop being so cute together! It’s annoying! – Just kidding!” one comment read.

“Can we look forward to baby #2 soon?!! I love you guys,” someone else wrote.

“What a beautiful life of love you share. I’m so happy you found each other,” a third Instagram user added.

“Baby #2 will be here in about 9 months,” another person said.

“So sweet and beautiful couple. A real inspiration. Baby #2 should be on da way,” a fifth commenter wrote.

Katharine and David welcomed their first child together in February 2021, according to People magazine. David has five other children from previous relationships.

