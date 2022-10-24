RHOBH Alum Speaks out on Lisa Rinna’s Season 12 Antics

A former cast member from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” opened up about Lisa Rinna.

Kathryn Edwards was a cast member on the Bravo reality show for one season. In 2015, she joined the sixth season of RHOBH alongside Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Yolanda Hadid, Eileen Davidson, and then-newcomer Erika Girardi, per BravoTV.com.

While she exited RHOBH more than five years ago, Edwards is still a viewer—and she had a lot to say about Rinna’s controversial behavior on the show.

Kathryn Edwards Thinks Lisa Rinna Looks Like ‘A Nut Job’ This Season

Rinna was involved in a major storyline on RHOBH season 12. On the season 12 episode “We Need to Talk About Kathy,” she claimed that she witnessed Kathy Hilton have a meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen and accused her of trash-talking all of her cast mates and threaten to “destroy” her sister Kyle Richards. Rinna later confronted Hilton about her behavior and said she has a “black heart.” At the RHOBH reunion, Hilton called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

In an October 24, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Edwards reacted to the RHOBH season and reunion and said it got really “ugly.” She also said her former co-star Rinna has become unrecognizable to her.

“I really, truly do not recognize in any way, shape, or form Lisa Rinna as I knew her before,” Edwards said. “She’s gone. She’s gone. And that to me is a little sad because I really thought she was like a really great girl before. And I can’t say that now.”

Edwards added that she thinks Rinna is just worried about making a TV show and is “laughing” her way to the bank.

“But there has to be a point where you, you question your own integrity and you have to realize that that’s something after you sell it down the river, you’re not gonna get back,” Edwards said. “She doesn’t look like herself. She doesn’t sound like herself. She doesn’t act like herself. This is crazy.”

While Rinna blamed some of her behavior on the grief she was dealing with following the November 2021 death of her mother, Lois, Edwards isn’t buying it.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t buy the whole, her mom’s death has brought her to this kind of maniac, delusional character that she is now,” Edwards said. “I think that the Housewives show has brought her to this.”

Edwards added that Rinna looks like “a nut job” this season. “I mean, it’s like she’s priding herself on being hated,” she added of the Rinna Beauty founder. “She has zero filter now. She just doesn’t, there’s no reality to like what she’s saying. “

Despite her issues with Rinna, Edwards admitted that she carried the show this season.

“I think Andy [Cohen] loves Rinna even though she’s a head case,” Edwards said. “She’s great for ratings. I mean, take Rinna out of the mix this season, what show was there? … As much as people hate her …and as much as people beg for her to be fired, they don’t realize how much they’re turning on the television to see the drama that she’s causing.”

Kathryn Edwards Previously Accused Lisa Rinna of Milking It For the Cameras

While Edwards appears to be turned off to Rinna, the RHOBH veteran previously claimed that she liked her former co-star. “I do like Kathryn,” Rinna told Bravo after Edwards left the show.

But even before Rinna’s season 12 performance, Edwards took issue with her. In 2021, she told Yontef’s podcast that she only saw “parts” of the real Rinna on the show.

“I think that the line is getting blurred when the reality TV show starts to become your real life. And she might be losing herself a little bit in that,” Edwards said. “I think she’s going to milk it for as long as she can,” the ex RHOBH star added of Rinna. “And when it’s done and it’s over with, I think she goes back to who she was.”

