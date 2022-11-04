Former RHOBH Star Says Lisa Rinna Will Never Be Fired

A former star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” thinks Lisa Rinna is safe for next season.

Kathryn Edwards, who was a cast member on the Bravo reality show in season 6, opened up about Rinna in a recent interview – and she did not hold back.

Rinna has been under fire for her bullying behavior on RHOBH’s 12th season, but she has claimed that Bravo “can’t afford to lose” her, according to ScreenRant. And Edwards seems to agree, based on her latest comments.

Kathryn Edwards Says Lisa Rinna is ‘Staying’

Edwards was a cast member on the sixth season of RHOBH alongside Rinna, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Yolanda Hadid, Eileen Davidson, and Erika Girardi, per BravoTV.com. While she has some distance from the show — her season aired in 2015 — Edwards has been keeping up with her former co-stars’ drama.

In a November 1, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Edwards revealed that she doesn’t think Rinna will face any repercussions despite being called “the biggest bully in Hollywood” by co-star Kathy HIlton, and being booed by fans at BravoCon.

“Sorry,” Edwards told Yontef when asked if Rinna will still be on RHOBH next season. “Sorry everybody. She’s staying. Sorry. No, I don’t think she’s gone. I don’t think so. That’s what I say just for the… I think for the simple purpose that she gave them so much this season that they give her one, you know, one year of just a paycheck for what she’s done.”

Edwards also shut down the suggestion of a Rinna “apology tour,” noting that fans would never think it would be genuine.

“I don’t think people are gonna buy that,” she said. “I think they’re just gonna say it’s really bad behavior. If Rinna comes back, it’s gonna be because Evolution and Bravo feel like they owe her a season. Like, you’ve done so much for this franchise and you earned it, and let’s give you a good season and see if you can redeem yourself. And we can get people to like you again.”

Edwards added that if fans are still asking for Rinna’s “head” after next season, then she should go. She also questioned what Rinna’s storyline has been during her long run on RHOBH.

“Rinna has never had a storyline. Her storyline has always been about taking someone else down,” Edwards noted.

Despite not having her own storyline, Edwards said Rinna was “made for the show.”

“That is why she’ll be back next season,” she said. “That’s why. You can hate her. But she brings it and she’s entertaining and she keeps it moving. And she’s not afraid to get down and dirty. I mean, she’s not afraid to freaking roll in the mud and get the hate and the spewing.”

Lisa Rinna Said This Was One of the ‘Best’ Seasons Ever on RHOBH

On RHOBH season 12, Lisa Rinna had a major showdown with Kathy Hilton following a cast trip to Aspen, but she’s not flinching over the backlash she has received for being a pot-stirrer.

In an interview with Newsweek, Rinna called season 12 “one of the best seasons ever.” She also added that some viewers hate her because she’s “honest.”

“I’m honest and people would prefer me not to be and I’d be liked a lot more, but that’s not what you’re ever going to get,” the “Rea’ Housewives of Beverly Hills’ veteran said. “Most people don’t like that because they don’t want to know the truth. ..That’s why I’m so polarizing on the show. You either love me or you hate me. There’s really no in between.”

