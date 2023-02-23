RHOBH Star Shares First Photo of Grandson After Surprise News

Paris Hilton welcomed her first child via surrogate and shared some new details about her baby boy. The heiress and her husband Carter Reum are the proud parents of Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum and they shared the first photos of the newborn on February 23, 2023.

“Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world,” Hilton captioned a post on her Instagram feed.

“He is such a precious angel and we are just over the moon and so in love with him,” Hilton said on the February 22, 2023, episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast.

Hilton’s mother, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton, also shared a photo of her newest grandchild. “Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum,” she captioned a post, adding a string of heart eyes emoji and some angel emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton Decided to Welcome Her Baby Privately

Hilton didn’t tell anyone that she was expecting a baby — or even that he was born — until she was ready. Hilton said that she really wanted to enjoy the private moments with just her son and her husband for a few days before letting the world in — and that included keeping her baby a secret from her mom, Kathy Hilton.

“Not even my mom, or my sister, my best friends, no one knew until he was a little over a week old. So it was really nice just to have that with Carter, be our own journey together,” Paris Hilton said on her podcast.

On January 24, 2023, Paris Hilton shared a photo of her newborn’s hand wrapped around her own. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the post. While dozens of people commented, Kathy Hilton did not. She later released a statement to People magazine about the baby.

“Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents. We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family,” the statement read.

Paris Hilton Has Always Loved the Name Phoenix

Long before she became a boy mom, Paris Hilton knew that she wanted to name her son Phoenix. She wrote about it in her memoir, which is set to be released on March 2, 2023.

On her “This Is Paris” podcast, Paris Hilton said she had been “planning” her kids names “for years and years” though she admits that choosing a boy’s name was a challenge for her.

Then, she read an excerpt from the book.

“If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London,” she read.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future,” she continued.

