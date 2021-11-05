See Kathy Hilton’s Backyard Makeover: PHOTOS

Kathy Hilton just updated her Bel-Air backyard.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” “friend” gave her backyard a major makeover ahead of the holidays and her daughter Paris’ upcoming wedding to fiance Carter Reum.

Hilton’s current living situation is a major departure from her longtime digs at the 30th floor penthouse at the Waldorf Towers, where she lived with her family for years, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. Back then she had hotel amenities, but she didn’t have her own yard to decorate. The move to California gave the famous family a lot of outdoor space, but there was still something missing.

Hilton told People that her old yard was “pretty,” but “not functional” or “comfortable.”

“It looked good. But I found that we weren’t spending enough time out there,” she added.

Kathy Hilton Posed For Photos in Her New Space

Amid a partnership with Amazon Home, Hilton and her longtime designer friend, Mike Moser, furnished her backyard haven with an eclectic collection of affordable pieces to “bring the indoors, outdoors.”

The Bravo star posed for photos of the completed project, with one pic in front of a stone outdoor fireplace with new chairs facing it. In another pose, she kicked her heels up while sitting on a new loveseat.

Some of the items included in her yard revamp include new dining sets and a loveseat designed by “Brady Bunch” alum Christopher Knight’s home furnishings company, Christopher Knight Home. There are also new lounge chairs and unique pieces like wicker baskets and a wood stump stool.

Hilton’s yard makeover also features multiple seating areas for entertaining on the family’s expansive stone patio.

While Hilton has the money to let her designer friends do all of the work, she has said that that she likes to be “hands-on” when it comes to decorating her homes.

She previously told Home Textiles Today, “On the last four houses I’ve lived in, I’ve worked with the decorators directly. I learned a lot about scale, and I also learned a lot about working on a budget. I’m very hands-on.”

Hilton added that a “towel can change a room,” so perhaps that why she selected navy and white cabana beach towels to coordinate with her new outdoor scheme.

Kathy Hilton’s Old Backyard Inspired the Set for the Recent ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion

While her old yard is no more, fans got a glimpse of it during the recent ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. The set for the Bravo update show was based on Hilton’s OG outdoor space. As the cast sat amid oversized floral arrangements, and a gazebo flanked by large statues, host Andy Cohen noted, “I should mention we are in a simulation Kathy Hilton’s backyard.” When she arrived on the set, Hilton recognized the recreation of her yard right away, per BravoTV.com.

Following the conclusion of the four-part reunion, Hilton posed in her newly renovated yard and wrote on Instagram, “With the finale of the #RHOBH reunion last night, I thought it was time to share my newest project! The set of the reunion may have been modeled to look like my backyard used to be, but thanks to @amazon, it has gotten a fresh transformation. We created this perfect outdoor space for my family and friends to spend time together.”

She noted that all of the items in her yard can be purchased on her Amazon Home Storefront.

