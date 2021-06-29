Kathy Hilton Reveals Bethenny Frankel Refused to Give Her RHOBH Advice

Kathy Hilton has revealed that Bethenny Frankel was no help when she asked her for advice before joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — despite the fact that she was once her hired help.

When the sister of “RHOBH” veteran Kyle Richards joined the cast as a “Friend” of the Housewives, she turned to her Frankel, her former employee, for some tips. But the “Real Housewives of New York” alum brushed her off.

“I actually reached out to Bethenny Frankel,” Hilton told Bravo Insider. “Bethenny used to work for me, and she’s a friend and whatever. So she texted back, ‘Ask Kyle.’ So I was like, ‘Oh, really? OK, fine.’ “

Hilton clarified that she’s still “good” with Frankel despite the fact that she refused to give her advice.

Frankel Once Worked as a Nanny for Paris & Nicky Hilton

Hilton seemed to have no hard feelings toward Frankel, who was her employee more than two decades ago. The wealthy socialite told Bravo that when Frankel was employed by her as a babysitter for her daughters Paris and Nicky, she was very helpful.

“She was a jack of all trades,” Hilton told Bravo of Frankel. “She helped me cook. She helped me pick the kids up at school, whatever.”

Last fall, Frankel also opened up about her days as a nanny for the famous hotel family when she welcomed Paris Hilton as a guest on her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast in October 2020. Frankel revealed that part of her job was to drive her Ford Probe to pick up the Hilton kids from “Lycée, this sort of fancy French school.” She added that she sometimes took the girls ice skating or to the mall to the teen store Rampage.

Hilton’s Sister Kyle Richards has Been Friends With Frankel For 30 Years

Frankel got her nanny job through Kyle Richards. In 2015, she told E! News, “I’ve known Kyle for years. I used to work for Kathy Hilton and take Paris and Nicky to school. So I knew them through Kyle, who’s a friend of mine.”

The future friends got off to an awkward start. They met when Frankel was waiting tables at La Scala in Beverly Hills. Frankel spotted Richards, who was dining at the upscale eatery, and introduced herself by saying, “Hi, I’m dating your ex-boyfriend,” per E!.

The longtime friends eventually both made names for themselves on Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise in the 2010s, but has their friendship cooled over the years? During a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards revealed that she stopped following Frankel on Instagram.

“She unfollowed me,” Richards explained to host Andy Cohen. “And I was like, ‘Why do I want to follow someone who doesn’t follow me?’ So, I just said, ‘I don’t need to keep up with her either, then.'”

Richards made it clear that despite her social media unfollow, she is still friends with the Skinny Girl founder.

“We still talk and text. We text each other,” she said of her and Frankel. “I don’t know, she just unfollowed a lot of people.”

READ NEXT: Kathy Hilton’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts