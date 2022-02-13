Kathy Hilton Weighs in on Kris Jenner Possibly Joining RHOBH

Kris Jenner has been one of the names that often pops up when rumors about new “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members surface. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is no stranger to reality television, and since a couple of her pals are already on RHOBH, it seems like it might be a natural fit for her.

Jenner seems to have her hands full, however, and it sounds like she simply doesn’t have time to hold a diamond. Aside from managing the careers of her super successful kids, she also has her hands in some other things, including her family’s new television show that is set to premiere on Hulu this year.

Nevertheless, the RHOBH stars who are close to Jenner are often asked whether or not they think she’d ever do the show — even part-time — and the latest person to weigh in on the matter is Kathy Hilton.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hilton Believes Jenner Is ‘too Busy’ to Be on RHOBH

On the January 26, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Hilton told Andy Cohen that she doesn’t think that Jenner would join the cast — but she admits that stranger things have happened.

“I mean, I would love it if she would. But I think she’s so busy, I don’t know… You know what? We all play together, so I never say never about anything. But, I don’t like to be presumptuous. I never thought I would,” Hilton said.

Hilton’s comments pretty much echo those of her sister Kyle Richards, who was asked about Jenner joining “Housewives” in a 2021 interview.

“Kris Jenner is one of the busiest women I know, I’m lucky she even comes to my events on camera because she’s so busy,” Kyle told Goss.ie. “We make a point to show up on each other’s shows here and there to support each other but we’re both so busy, there’s no way. People have joked about her doing the Housewives but I think she’s got her hands full,” she added.

Kris was on-hand for Paris Hilton’s wedding, however, and she did make an appearance on Peacock’s “Paris in Love,” so she doesn’t seem opposed to being on camera for a show that isn’t her own.

Cohen Thinks Jenner Could Potentially Make a Guest Appearance

It seems as though everyone who knows Jenner has come to the conclusion that she simply doesn’t have time to do another reality television show, but that doesn’t mean that she wouldn’t appear on a future episode, perhaps as guest.

In March 2021, Cohen chatted about Jenner with Entertainment Weekly and revealed that having her ink a deal to join the RHOBH cast would be a “huge get.” However, he admitted that Jenner would like to come on the show in some form in the future. For now, the pandemic seems to be keeping the momager away.

“There were tremendous difficulties [since] they weren’t doing events because of COVID,” Cohen said of the filming of reality television shows. He admitted that when things start returning more to normal and precautions can be lifted, it’s more than possible for Jenner to make a surprise appearance. “I think down the line, that would be great,” he said.

Aside from being too busy to join the ladies of Beverly Hills, Cohen actually had another take on why he doesn’t think Jenner would want to join the cast in a more meaningful role.

“She wouldn’t have control over the edits, so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power,” he explained.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Weighs in on Kris Jenner Possibly Joining RHOBH