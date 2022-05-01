Did Kyle Richards ‘Boycott’ Kathy Hilton’s Birthday Dinner? Plus, Which Housewives Weren’t Even Invited

It sounds like a feud may be a big storyline on the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

There have been all kinds of rumors flying around that Kathy Hilton is at odds with at least one RHOBH star, and some new information suggests that she may be on the outs with more than one person on the show.

As for what may have happened during filming, one theory is that Hilton came under fire for using a “homophobic slur.” However, Hilton’s co-star Sutton Stracke attempted to debunk that rumor, according to Page Six.

Another rumor is that Hilton and Lisa Rinna got into some kind of disagreement that may have turned ugly — and that may track. In the RHOBH season 12 trailer, Hilton and Rinna along with Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards, have a conversation that leaves Richards in tears. Rinna was also posting some cryptic Instagram Stories that fans thought may have been about Hilton.

In addition to all of those rumors, there has been some chatter that Hilton will not be returning for another season — this, according to BravoHousewives on Instagram.

While it’s hard to figure out which rumors are true and which are purely fabricated, there does seem to be truth to at least one of these things; it does sound like Rinna and Hilton aren’t on good terms — and Rinna sort of confirmed such herself.

Rinna & Erika Jayne Were Left Off of the Guest List for Hilton’s Birthday Dinner

On the April 25, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne chatted with Teddi Mellencamp. The ladies discussed all things Housewives, and dove a bit deeper into some of the relationships that they have on the show.

At one point during the podcast, Mellencamp asked the ladies which of them weren’t invited to Hilton’s birthday party, which was held at celebrity hotspot, Craig’s.

“Were all of you guys invited to Kathy’s birthday?” Mellencamp asked.

“I was not,” Rinna answered straight away.

“I was,” Richards said.

“When was Kathy’s birthday?” Erika Jayne said, and the ladies erupted in laughter.

Rinna said that she was invited to Hilton’s birthday dinner at Mr. Chow’s in 2021.

Richards Didn’t Attend Her Sister’s Birthday Dinner Due to a Scheduling Conflict

Richards took the opportunity to clarify the reason that she didn’t go to Hilton’s birthday dinner, because there were rumors that she and her sister, Kim Richards, boycotted the event.

“There was no boycott. I was actually filming,” Kyle said, explaining that she was working on interviews for RHOBH.

“I did not wrap until 7:30 that night, and the dinner started at 7. I had nobody home to watch Portia. So, I would have then had to change, and then gone to drop Portia off at a friends. I wouldn’t have gotten there until 8:30-something. So, I was like, I would have missed the whole thing,” Kyle explained.

“I was not invited,” Rinna reiterated.

“I was not invited,” Erika echoed.

The ladies said that Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais were all invited to the dinner.

