Kathy Hilton Spends Christmas Eve With Celebrity Friends: PHOTOS

Kathy Hilton is known for hosting an annual holiday party, but for Christmas Eve, she kept up with the Kardashians. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed for photos with celebrity friends on Christmas Eve following a year of drama within her own family.

Kathy Hilton Spent Christmas Eve at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

In a photo posted on her Instagram page on December 26, 2022, Hilton wore an emerald green suit as she posed with pals Khloe Kardashian and Faye Resnick at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

“Christmas Eve,” Hilton captioned the post.

Many followers commented to say how “stunning” Hilton and her friends looked in the photo. But others poked fun at the recent tequila drama that played out on RHOBH season 12, when Lisa Rinna asked to try her “friend” Kendall Jenner’s tequila instead of drinking Casa Del Sol, the tequila brand that Hilton announced she had invested in.

“Who’s tequila was served at the party?!? The people wanna know!” one commenter wrote. “Did y’all have @lisarinna’s friend Kendall Jenner’s Tequila?” another cracked.

Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards, is also close friends with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner as well as Resnick, but it is unclear if she was invited to the party. Richards spent the Christmas holiday in Aspen, as can be seen in recent posts on her Instagram page.

The Christmas Eve Party Was Held at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s House

The Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve bash is traditionally held at matriarch Kris Jenner’s house, but for 2022, eldest daughter Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker opened up their Calabasas, California, home for the party, according to People.

The winter wonderland-themed bash featured rows of lit Christmas trees and a huge red ball pit for the children to play in, as well as a performance by singer Sia.

Kathy Hilton hosted several holiday parties this year. Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian both attended her annual holiday party at her Bel-Air, California home on December 17, 2022. The star-studded guest list also included Heidi Klum, Paula Abdul, and more, according to The Daily Mail. Hilton wore a long red, tartan plaid gown to the formal party. In November, she hosted a more casual pajama party to ring in the holiday season.

As of this writing, Hilton has not yet posted photos from her Christmas Day celebration with her own famous family, which includes daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton. With Kyle Richards in Aspen, it is unclear if she spent the holiday with her sister Kim Richards’ side of the family.

In 2021, Hilton told Architectural Digest that she usually hosts a holiday brunch for her immediate family. “I do a really fabulous Christmas day brunch,” she revealed before noting that she whips up the menu herself. “[I make] a frittata with really nice vegetables, and sour cream and caviar, and these little cinnamon rolls, bacon, and pancakes with melted butter and really good syrup,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed.

