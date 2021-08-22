Kathy Hilton Says She Cried When RHOBH Cast Questioned Erika Jayne

During an August 19, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show,” star Kathy Hilton admitted that she cried when the cast was questioning costar Erika Girardi during Kyle Richards’ Christmas dinner.

“I literally started to cry to the point where I, you know, when I burst out?” Hilton said while appearing alongside her sister, Richards. “I had to get up and go into [Kyle Richards’] powder room and I literally was crying my eyes out. It was the first time all of those things had been brought up to me.”





Hilton continued, “I thought [Tom Girardi] was in trouble with his taxes, I really wasn’t paying attention, but when the discussion started happening at the dinner table, and here you’d gone to such a big effort to make it so beautiful, and then I heard all the allegations, literally I thought I was going to bust open with tears. I had to excuse myself, and nobody even knew. I had to calm myself down, put cold water on my face, I got that emotional.”

During Richards’ Christmas dinner that was shown on the August 18, 2021, episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi’s castmates finally questioned her about her estranged husband’s ongoing lawsuits.

“Why is the paper saying that $20 million went into your LLC?” Stracke asked Girardi during the dinner.

Dorit Kemsley also chimed in, “Orphans and widows, it makes you feel sick.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Explained Why She Questioned Girardi

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sutton Stracke explained why she had some questions for Girardi during the most recent episode.

“It takes me sometimes days, weeks before I can actually speak on something,” Stracke explained. “But I’ve been thinking about the moment at Crystal’s house, after we made the dumplings. And I say to all the girls, ‘Trust is one of my biggest, it’s a big thing for me,’ and it’s something that I work on in all of my relationships. Relationships with men, with anybody, with girlfriends. And so I really was feeling like Erika and I were building a trust in our relationship. And so, I think that’s what’s starting to tilt my head a little bit.”

Stracke also added, “After we leave La Quinta, it just gets heightened, heightened, heightened, heightened, heightened, and sometimes I can reach my end and just have to say something.”

Girardi Doesn’t Care if Her Costars Believe Her or Not

When it comes to proving her innocence, Girardi doesn’t care whether or not her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costars believe her. According to Page Six, in July 2021, a photographer caught Girardi coming from a dance class in West Hollywood, and asked the star if her castmates are believing her.

“I don’t really give a f*** if they do or don’t,” Girardi responded.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

