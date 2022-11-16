Kathy Hilton’s just being open and honest, as her sister, Kyle Richards, would say.

During a Nov. 14 appearance on E! News, Hilton spoke about her daughter, Paris Hilton’s, journey to get pregnant, and claimed that it hasn’t exactly been easy for the star and her husband, Carter Reum.

“She actually just recently said that she really wants to become a mother,” host Adrienne Bailon asked Hilton during the interview. “What kind of mom do you think Paris will be?”

In response, Hilton said about her daughter, “It breaks my heart because I know she’s trying and trying and I always say, you just relax. So many people, so many people, they struggle, and it doesn’t just happen like that.”

Play

Video Video related to kathy hilton talks daughter’s ‘struggle’ to get pregnant, paris hilton responds 2022-11-16T15:45:29-05:00

In November 2021, Hilton tied the knot with Reum after dating for two years. Their wedding was a three-day extravaganza, complete with a neon carnival-themed after-party and a black-tie reception.

Paris Hilton Responded to Her Mother’s Claims That She Was Having Struggles in Getting Pregnant

After Hilton made claims about her daughter’s fertility journey on E! News, Paris Hilton hit back at her mom while speaking with TMZ on Nov. 15. The outlet caught her traveling at the Los Angeles International Airport, where she was walking hand-in-hand with Reum.

“I have tons of embryos, they’re all just been waiting, we’ve been stocking up on a lot of them, so yeah,” Hilton told the outlet about her IVF process.

Hilton also added about her mom’s recent interview, “I don’t know where she got that. It’s never been a struggle at all.”

Hilton revealed that she and Reum had begun starting IVF treatments during a January 2021 appearance on The Trend Reporter podcast. “Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time, and just so caring and amazing with me, that it wasn’t that bad,” Hilton said at the time.

Hilton also said at the time, “I’m real excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life, because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life.”

Paris Hilton Wants to Have Twins

While appearing on an April 2022 episode of The Bella Twins podcast, Paris Hilton revealed more about her desires to have children and future baby plans.

“We’ve been talking about kids since the beginning, since the first couple months of dating,” Hilton said at the time, referring to husband Reum. “We’d love to have twins. I think that’d be amazing. We want three or four. I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both, but whatever happens, happens. But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

Hilton also added, “You can be a mom and you can still do everything. I’m, obviously, not going to travel like I used to. Before I was with Carter, I was on a plane for over 250 days out of the year for the past two decades, so it’s been a lot of traveling.”

READ NEXT: Kathy Hilton Reflects on RHOBH Season 12 in New Interview