RHOBH Star Makes Claims About Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Rift

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais is not holding anything back.

During an April 13 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Beauvais a question about the suspected drama going on between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

“Garcelle, do you think you and Kathy Hilton are closer than she is with Kyle right now?” Cohen asked her during the episode.

“Absolutely,” Beauvais responded.

Garcelle didn’t hold back during WWHL appearance – saying she wouldn’t have wanted to be on the same cast as Brandi Glanville and that she’s closer to Kathy Hilton than Kyle 💀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/d56efSyplD — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 14, 2022

The rumors of suspected drama between the two sisters were fueled from the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trailer, where the two sisters are seen confronting each other as Lisa Rinna tells Hilton, “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.”

During that same scene, Richards is seen telling her sister, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

Beauvais Defended Hilton After the Season 12 ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Trailer Was Released

After the season 12 trailer for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was released, Beauvais told Page Six that she thinks the show just thrives on drama and defended her friend Hilton.

“They tell us [the trailer] is coming, but they don’t give it to us,” Beauvais told the outlet on April 7. “And so I watched it on my phone as I was getting glam for tonight, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Beauvais continued, “I thought it was good. I thought it was strong. I thought it highlighted sort of the things that, that people are gonna have conflict [over] this season. And then I think, you know, the Kathy thing, I don’t like.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also added about Hilton, “I think she’s a great woman, and I think the show thrives on drama.”

Richards Said That This Upcoming Season Is ‘Intense’

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Elton John’s 30th annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on March 27, Kyle Richards labeled the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as “intense.”

“It was a really a very intense season,” Richards revealed. “A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members. With Dorit and the home invasion. What Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, it good for the audience.”

Richards also admitted that there was a lot of drama during their cast trip to Aspen this year, which is also teased in the trailer.

“Aspen will never be the same,” Richards said. “Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you.”

However, despite all of the drama, Richards maintained that, at the end of the day, the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” really do care about each other. “I think that what I love about our franchise, is that we all really do love and care about each other,” Richards explained. “I know because I did The Ultimate Girls Trip for Peacock, and I learned from the other franchises they’re really not like that.”

READ NEXT: Mercedes Javid Opens up About ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Cancellation