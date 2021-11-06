Kathy Hilton Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ Planning Daughter Paris’ Wedding

Things aren’t so hunky-dory for Kathy Hilton these days.

During a recent appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, Hilton admitted that she was “exhausted” by planning her daughter, Paris Hilton’s, upcoming wedding, which is featured in her new show on Peacock, “Paris In Love.”

“I’m in it a lot more than I planned on being in it. I’m exhausted,” Kathy exclusively joked during E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 2. “I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you’d see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I’m almost in it as much as she is.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also revealed to E! that Hilton’s fiancé, Carter Reum, is super involved in the wedding planning as well. “In the beginning, he was all over the place,” Hilton explained. “I call him an octopus. He’s got his hands in everything. But I could do this wedding with my hands tied behind my back and that mask on.”

In February 2021, Hilton got engaged to Reum while they were celebrating her birthday on a private island.

“This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things,” Hilton told People in a statement at the time. “As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I’m excited for our next chapter.”

Hilton Says Her Daughter’s Wedding Will Be ‘Beautiful and Classic’

During a June 2021 interview with People, Hilton spilled about some of her daughter’s wedding details, explaining that it was going to be “beautiful” and “classic.” According to Page Six, Hilton will be getting married on November 11, 2021.

“I’m going to handle the wedding,” Hilton told People at the time. “I’m going to sit down and talk with her. And it depends on what month we do it. But it will be beautiful and classic.” Hilton continued about her daughter, “She’s not the fancy person people might think. The truth is, she’d be happy with white teddy bears and unicorns hanging from the ceiling. She’s very easy breezy.”

Hilton Said Reum Is Her ‘Prince Charming’

With her nuptials fast approaching, Hilton seems extremely excited to be getting married to Reum. “I’ve never met a man like this in my life,” Hilton told Entertainment Tonight about Reum in June 2021. “I’ve never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn’t intimidated. [He] is just my best friend and my prince charming all rolled into one.”

Hilton continued, spilling some tea about her Peacock show at the time “We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we’re shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There’s a lot, so I’m really excited to share that with all my fans.”

Hilton also added, “You know, I’m not your traditional bride. There has to be my little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby.”

